KINGWOOD — Police have identified a man whose body was recovered from the Cheat River on May 20 as a Maryland resident. Preston Sheriff's Capt. T.N. Tichnell said that the man is Thomas Earl Harris, 44, whose last known address was Oakland, Maryland. He was a Maryland native and had lived in other parts of that state as well, the deputy said.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO