ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New Silence ALS Initiative is Giving Hope to Nano-Rare Patients

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing diagnosed with any illness is unnerving, but imagine you are one of only 30 people in the world to suffer from the illness or at least a particular form of it. Now, imagine that that disease is 100% fatal. That’s the reality faced by the Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
biospace.com

Transcranial Pulse Stimulation for Alzheimer’s: Legitimate Treatment or Pseudoscience?

A largely untested and unproven treatment for Alzheimer’s disease called transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS) is becoming popular around the world, although experts are skeptical. The non-invasive technique involves using high-frequency sound waves on the skull to stimulate brain regions. It also supposedly helps to regenerate cells and slow or...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Roche, Repare Ink $1.2B Deal for Development of Cancer Therapy

Shares of Repare Therapeutics are soaring more than 27% in premarket trading following the announcement Wednesday of a global cancer collaboration valued at up to $1.2 billion with Swiss pharma giant Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib. Under the licensing and collaboration deal, Roche will assume the development...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Drugs#Gene Mutation#Ionis Pharmaceuticals#Giving Hope#Amyotrophic#Columbia University#N Lorem Foundation#Biospace#Brainstorm#Glass
Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Could vitamin D supplements prevent type 2 diabetes?

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to an increase in risk for a number of conditions, including type 2 diabetes. Numerous studies have sought to determine whether, how much, and which type of vitamin D supplements could help to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The latest research...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What are the best supplements for lowering cholesterol?

Several supplements may help lower a person’s cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Research indicates that some supplements may be helpful when people use them either alone or in combination with cholesterol-lowering medication. This article lists seven supplements that may help someone lower their cholesterol. It looks...
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus to be weaponized to fight cancer

Viruses are simple in structure: They consist of a small amount of genetic material wrapped in proteins and lipids. Measuring just 20 to 200 nanometers in size, they can only be detected with an electron microscope. Yet their ability to hijack living cells and exploit them for multiplication is what makes viruses unique. They often destroy their host cells in the process, and that's when animals and humans get sick—or now, healthy: Prof. Susanne Bailer and her team at Fraunhofer IGB in Stuttgart have succeeded in genetically modifying the herpes simplex virus type 1 in such a way that it can be used as an effective weapon against tumor cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Developing dietary interventions as therapy for cancer

Cancer cells acquire distinct metabolic preferences based on their tissue of origin, genetic alterations and degree of interaction with systemic hormones and metabolites. These adaptations support the increased nutrient demand required for increased growth and proliferation. Diet is the major source of nutrients for tumours, yet dietary interventions lack robust evidence and are rarely prescribed by clinicians for the treatment of cancer. Well-controlled diet studies in patients with cancer are rare, and existing studies have been limited by nonspecific enrolment criteria that inappropriately grouped together subjects with disparate tumour and host metabolic profiles. This imprecision may have masked the efficacy of the intervention for appropriate candidates. Here, we review the metabolic alterations and key vulnerabilities that occur across multiple types of cancer. We describe how these vulnerabilities could potentially be targeted using dietary therapies including energy or macronutrient restriction and intermittent fasting regimens. We also discuss recent trials that highlight how dietary strategies may be combined with pharmacological therapies to treat some cancers, potentially ushering a path towards precision nutrition for cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Nerve stimulation promotes resolution of inflammation

The nervous system is known to communicate with the immune system and regulate inflammation in the body. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show how electrical activation of a specific nerve can promote healing in acute inflammation. The finding, which is published in the journal PNAS, opens new ways to accelerate resolution of inflammation.
CBS LA

Home COVID-19 test kits may not be as accurate with newer variants

As Southern California enters graduation and summer barbecue season, as well as another COVID surge, many people might be relying on home tests to determine if they are safe to gather in large groups.RELATED: LA County reports 12,694 new COVID cases over holiday weekendSome people, though, are questioning how reliable home test kits are and how long a person can stay contagious after coming up positive for COVID. Eduardo Cuevas has two children graduating in two weeks and worries about them staying COVID free. "...because now you can go without a mask, and there will be hundreds of people there. So, I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Charleston Press

Healthy young woman, who had never had a single overnight stay in a hospital before, was diagnosed with rare blood cancer after ignoring fatigue symptoms for months and developing red spots on her skin

Health experts advise everyone that regular medical checkups are the most important thing one should do in prevention and early detection of different kinds of diseases. In the last coupe of years, a growing number of young people are being diagnosed with serious diseases, including different kinds of cancers, mostly because of the ‘busy modern lifestyle’, but also because skipping regular medical checkups and ignoring different kinds of ‘mild’ symptoms for extended period of time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy