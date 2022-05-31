ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lincoln Memorial Turns 100

By Deborah Block
Voice of America
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — Dedicated on May 30, 1922, the stately Lincoln Memorial in Washington is a beloved symbol of the United States. It honors America's 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, who led the country from 1861 to 1865 and is often considered its greatest president. Lincoln, who fought to end...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

VOTER GUIDE | Virginia voters head to the polls June 21

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginians will head to the polls June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, to elect their party’s nominees for U.S. congressional seats, as well as the Manassas City Council. Democrats are holding one primary for the 8th congressional district, as well as for the Manassas City Council. Republicans are having a primary for congressional districts 2, 3, 6 and 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Harpers Ferry Looks Back At African American Memorial Day Tradition

After the Civil War, families of fallen Union soldiers recognized Decoration Day by adorning the graves of their loved ones with flowers. That remembrance became what’s now known as Memorial Day and also became a unique holiday for African American tourists visiting West Virginia during the late 19th century.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: Rolling to Remember 2022

WASHINGTON (7News) — Motorcycle riders from across the nation rallied on the National Mall for the annual Rolling to Remember during Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May, 29, 2022. The organization's goal is to bring awareness to U.S. veterans, to demand action for the 82,000 service members missing, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
teachingcleveland.org

Myths surround ‘Untouchable’ lawman Eliot Ness. What’s the truth?

Eliot Ness is a 20th-century law enforcement legend. Most people know him as the incorruptible crime fighter who brought down Chicago gangster Al “Scarface” Capone during Prohibition in the early 1930s. Ness was immortalized in a book, television series and movie — all titled “The Untouchables.”
CLEVELAND, OH
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Holzer
Person
Hannah Wagner
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Marian Anderson
WUSA

Tony Perkins | Get Up DC Anchor

WASHINGTON — Tony Perkins first joined the WUSA9 family in November 2019, reuniting with former colleague Annie Yu to become co-anchor of “Get Up DC” weekday mornings from 5 to 7am. Later, former colleague Allison Seymour also reunited with Tony and Annie as their co-anchor on the show!
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Below Deck in DC?”

“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
GEORGETOWN, DC
WCVB

Scams against people over 60 skyrocketed in 2021

BOSTON — The number of scams targeting people over the age of 60 has skyrocketed in the last year, prompting the FBI to launch a new public awareness campaign spearheaded by one of its own former directors. “I was the director of the FBI, I was the director of...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Honors College#President Lincoln#Lincoln Memorial Turns#Northwestern University#Southerners#Northerners#African Americans#Voa#Greek
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Lovettsville Town Council denies Pride Month proclamation

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. — Some members of the Lovettsville community are feeling shock and disbelief after the Lovettsville Town Council denied putting a Pride Month proclamation on its town council agenda. Council Member Renne Edmonston was the lone council member to make a motion to add it to the May...
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mocoshow.com

Brief History of the Town of Kensington

Kensington’s history began as Joseph’s Park through a land grant of 4,220 acres, located at the time within Charles County, to Mr. William Joseph in 1689. Permitted on September 25, 1705, and now within Prince George’s County, William Joseph’s son used the land for agriculture until he sold it in 1736 to Mr. Daniel Carroll of Upper Marlboro. Carroll, who was one of only five men to sign both the Articles of Confederation (1777) and the Constitution (1787), sold various parcels of land to local farmers. Kensington’s current day form came about from Mr. George Knowles’ property following the construction of the Metropolitan Branch line from Washington, DC to Point of Rocks in 1873.
KENSINGTON, MD
abc27.com

Chambersburg to start on-demand public transportation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg and the surrounding region is the Midstate’s largest urbanized area without a public transportation system – until now. RabbitTransit and Franklin County are working to launch an on-demand transit service that starts at only two dollars. It’s called “Stop Hopper.” Chambersburg is in the service area of RabbitTransit, but does not have a regular transit service.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
oldtownwinchesterva.com

Fiddles & Fifths Festival Announced!

Old Town Winchester will present the FIDDLES & FIFTHS FESTIVAL this August featuring headliner performances by acclaimed African-American string band EBONY HILLBILLIES and celebrated New Jersey septet RAILROAD EARTH. The festival, which also features local act DUNLAP & MABE, Maryland-based LOW RIVER EXPRESS, and Richmond’s THE HASBHURY COLLECTIVE, is a brand-new two-day event celebrating bluegrass, bourbon, and the great businesses and atmosphere of Old Town Winchester.
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials impose another summer clampdown on Scotts Run revelry

The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed. Starting Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy