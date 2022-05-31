ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCLP Tree-Clearing Project Starts Tuesday On Parsons Road

Cover picture for the articleContractors for Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP) will begin a project to remove approximatey 238 trees along Parsons Road near Oakwood Cemetery today (Tuesday), with work expected to be complete by June 13. The trees are being removed as part of a project to upgrade 2.71 miles of...

Crawford County Avalanche

Demolition begins at former site of the Hospitality House

Grayling Place Apartments development looks to add three three-story multi-family housing structures. Demolition of the Hospitality House motel – a long-vacant series of structures located on M-93 northwest of downtown Grayling – began last week as developers plan to build “multi-family” housing at the site. The...
GRAYLING, MI
traverseticker.com

Chick-fil-A Required To Address Parking, Traffic Issues

After issuing a zoning violation letter to Chick-fil-A this spring, Garfield Township is requiring the restaurant to address parking, backup, and circulation issues on the property before the summer tourism rush hits – or else face steps that could lead to Chick-fil-A’s permit being revoked. According to Township Planning Director John Sych, Chick-fil-A will present proposed short and long-term solutions at the planning commission’s June 8 meeting, with the improvements likely requiring Chick-fil-A to acquire more land and eliminate the possibility of a planned hotel being built next to the restaurant.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Infrastructure, Housing, Mental Healthcare Top Survey Priorities For County ARPA Spending

Supporting critical infrastructure needs, increasing attainable workforce housing, and enhancing mental/behavioral health and other social services topped the priority list of 1,841 people who responded to a survey on how Grand Traverse County commissioners should spend $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County commissioners discussed the survey results at their Wednesday meeting, where they also approved adding another community police officer in Garfield Township and deferred requested raises for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission after citing concerns with the board’s autonomy and community responsiveness.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Fire Crews Put Out Railroad Bridge Fire In Mesick

Firefighters are looking into a fire that started on a bridge over the Manistee River in Wexford County. Fire crews were called to the Railroad Bridge around 5:30 in the afternoon Monday. The bridge runs across the Manistee River in Mesick just north of M-115 between N. 9 Road and...
abc12.com

One dead after three motorcycles crash in Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One motorcyclist died after crashing into two others riding with him in a rural area of Iosco County over the weekend. Michigan State Police say 69-year-old Dennis Federspiel of Bay City was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson northbound on M-65 near Curtis Road south of Hale around 2 p.m. Sunday.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police investigating drowning on Bear Lake

MANISTEE — Local emergency responders are investigating a drowning incident that took place over Memorial Day weekend. At about 5:02 p.m. on May 29, a 20-year-old man was diving and swimming off a boat on Bear Lake when he began to struggle and couldn't resurface, according to a news release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
BEAR LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Cadillac Post investigating fatal crash

WEXFORD COUNTY – This afternoon at approximately 1:48 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on S 37 Rd and E 32 Rd in Haring Township. The initial investigation indicates a Hyundai Tucson was traveling east bound on E 32 Rd. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the S 37 Rd junction and was struck by a south bound Buick Regal. The driver and back seat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Arraigned in Court for Armed Robbery

A Traverse City man remains behind bars after threatening two teens in Grand Traverse County Sunday night. 28 year-old Duane Charles Fortenberry was arraigned in 86th District Court on Tuesday on a single count of armed robbery. This comes after two male Traverse City minors picked up a 27 year-old...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

20-year-old drowns swimming in Northern Michigan lake

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 20-year-old man is suspected of drowning in Bear Lake on Sunday, May 29, after he went swimming off a boat. First responders were called around 5 p.m. Sunday to the scene within the village of Bear Lake in Manistee County. Police said the man was diving off of a boat to swim when he began to struggle and couldn’t resurface.

