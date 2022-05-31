ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 -...

traverseticker.com

Paddle Season Kick-Off Gathering

Join Paddle Antrim on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail with Short’s Brewing Company. Grab your paddleboard, kayak or paddle craft of choice & a life jacket for an hour-long paddle on Elk River, followed by a gathering at Short’s Pull Barn. All participants must fill out a waiver.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
traverseticker.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Community Potluck

Held the first Weds. of every month. This month has an Italian theme. Tableware, coffee, tea & water is provided. Bring a dish to pass if able.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
traverseticker.com

Chick-fil-A Required To Address Parking, Traffic Issues

After issuing a zoning violation letter to Chick-fil-A this spring, Garfield Township is requiring the restaurant to address parking, backup, and circulation issues on the property before the summer tourism rush hits – or else face steps that could lead to Chick-fil-A’s permit being revoked. According to Township Planning Director John Sych, Chick-fil-A will present proposed short and long-term solutions at the planning commission’s June 8 meeting, with the improvements likely requiring Chick-fil-A to acquire more land and eliminate the possibility of a planned hotel being built next to the restaurant.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Infrastructure, Housing, Mental Healthcare Top Survey Priorities For County ARPA Spending

Supporting critical infrastructure needs, increasing attainable workforce housing, and enhancing mental/behavioral health and other social services topped the priority list of 1,841 people who responded to a survey on how Grand Traverse County commissioners should spend $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County commissioners discussed the survey results at their Wednesday meeting, where they also approved adding another community police officer in Garfield Township and deferred requested raises for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission after citing concerns with the board’s autonomy and community responsiveness.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

