Woman shot on lakefront near DuSable Harbor downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot along the lakefront downtown Monday night.

At 9:58 p.m., the 19-year-old woman was riding her bike along the lakefront near Wacker Drive and DuSable Harbor when a man shouted her, police said.

The man then took out a gun and shot the woman, and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was reported in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Three detectives are investigating.