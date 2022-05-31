ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot on lakefront near DuSable Harbor downtown

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot along the lakefront downtown Monday night.

At 9:58 p.m., the 19-year-old woman was riding her bike along the lakefront near Wacker Drive and DuSable Harbor when a man shouted her, police said.

The man then took out a gun and shot the woman, and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was reported in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

7 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after speaking with someone outside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said. Bobby Farmby, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive...
Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley out of ICU

CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley, the aspiring young chef who was shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park last month, is out of the intensive care unit, according to his mother. Joy Dobbs posted about his progress on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Awesome news. Dakotah Earley is out of the ICU. Praise God.” Earley, 23, was shot near […]
Woman stabbed, another woman punched at Red Line stop in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman was stabbed in the face and another was punched in the face another Wednesday morning at the Cermak-Chinatown stop on the CTA Red Line.Police said, around 10:30 a.m., an unidentified male was standing near the Cermak-Chinatown platform when he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face.The attacker then tried to stab a second woman, 20, who was able to avoid being cut, before he punched her in the face.The attacker fled the scene.The 22-year-old woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but her condition was not available. No further information was available regarding the second victim. Police said no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.The attack happened about 15 minutes before a 23-year-old woman was attacked with a construction cone at the CTA Roosevelt station. That woman was hospitalized in good condition, and the 29-year-old man who attacked her was taken into custody and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.It's not clear if the two attacks are connected.
New images from shooting at Maxwell Street Express where one woman was injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details and frightening new video just released of a shooting at a West Pullman restaurant. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports there are clear, new images of that shooter. CBS 2 first reported on the incident back in April, caught on surveillance cameras at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. The side of the restaurant is still boarded up and it's been that way for weeks now after a gunman shot into a Maxwell Street Express.  It was 2:36 a.m. and the inside of the Maxwell Street Express was packed for an...
Chicago Police officer talking and alert after being shot in the head in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was shot in the head during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Englewood, but a source said she was alert and talking after being taken to the hospital.The officer and her partner, who are both assigned to the Englewood (7th) District, were in a marked squad car attempting a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street around 5:42 p.m., according to Police Supt. David Brown.The car the officers were trying to pull over first sped up, and then slowed down to come in parallel with the squad car, Brown said....
Assault suspect tased after fleeing North Side hospital while handcuffed

CHICAGO - A man who was arrested for aggravated assault was tased by police after he tried to flee a hospital while handcuffed Wednesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 53-year-old was initially taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for an unknown injury, police said. The suspect ran...
Chicago man shoots, kills another man who confronted him with knife: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago homeowner shot and killed another man who confronted him with a knife in his garage Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside his Logan Square garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello when a 53-year-old man armed with a knife approached him.
River North McDonald's reopens, after electrical problems found in wake of mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly two weeks after it was forced to close in the wake of a mass shooting outside its doors, a McDonald's restaurant in the River North neighborhood has reopened.The McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street was forced to shut down on May 20, the day after two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting following a fight between two groups on the street outside the restaurant.City inspectors visited the restaurant the morning after the shooting and found hazardous electrical conditions that prompted the Buildings Department to close the store until repairs...
Woman struck with construction cone near CTA Roosevelt platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is taken to the hospital after being hit with a construction cone near the CTA Roosevelt platform Wednesday morning.Police said around 10:43 a.m., the woman, 23, was standing near the platform, on the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when a man, 29, approached her swinging a construction cone. The victim was struck by the cone and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was transported to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
Boy and girl, both 15, shot in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 15-year-olds were shot and wounded in South Shore Tuesday evening. At 6:30 p.m., the teenage boy and girl were on the front porch of a home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone on the street took out a gun and shot them both, police said. The boy was shot in the buttocks, the girl in the hand, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
Multiple people were shot in downtown Chicago neighborhoods over holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago saw one of the most violent Memorial Day weekends in years – with 50 people shot and nine of them killed. One of the latest shootings involved a 19-year-old woman riding her bike Monday night near DuSable Harbor along the lakefront downtown. She was one of at least five people shot in downtown neighborhoods after we heard about a safety focus there heading into the holiday weekend. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, the greater downtown area incidents also included a shooting that wounded a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in the alley behind...
Bicyclist hit by car in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit by a car while riding a bicyclist in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police said the 30-year-old man was riding his bike in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue when he was struck by a Ford Focus. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said no citations were given. 
