ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavernier, FL

Unappreciated bird gets special focus at sanctuary

By By LEE WARDLAW Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32raXo_0fvKfQdO00

“Behold, the noble buzzard.” While you’re not likely to hear those exact words, the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Tavernier is hoping its new turkey vulture enclosure will help the public better understand the important role of nature’s cleanup crew.

The center’s Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary, 93600 Overseas Highway, is undergoing a renovation of its vulture enclosure to enhance the quality of life for the birds and offer a more friendly experience for visitors seeking a glimpse into the life of the carrion species.

The center’s Mission Wild Bird building, located at Mile Marker 92, bayside, serves as a hospital for injured wild birds, while the sanctuary is a place where residents and tourists can view the wild birds in their manmade habitats. Birds that cannot be released back into the wild become permanent residents.

Enclosures are subject to damage over time, and the vulture enclosure is currently one of the oldest at the sanctuary.

“As you can imagine, with the sanctuary being right by the bay, the South Florida sun is not kind, and neither is the salt air,” said Jordan Budnik, executive director of the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center.

The enclosures provide a spacey home for the winged creatures, which often have sustained injuries that cause disabilities, including the loss of eyesight or a wing, among other issues.

“These enclosures must fit the birds’ needs, just like a human being in a wheelchair who would need a ramp or other environmental adjustments. It’s the same thing with these animals, so we’re taking our time and taking their needs into special consideration,” she said.

While pelicans, owls and other species are typically more favored by visitors, vultures should not be overlooked and actually help prevent the spread of disease by consuming the carcasses of dead animals, Budnik said.

“These creatures are extremely important in our environment. They are the garbage men of the bird world. They are obligate scavengers, which means they scavenge dead meat and things like that,” she said. “Some other parts of the world where their populations have declined are overrun with disease, which is unfortunate. It’s very important to us to be able to represent the species and teach people about them so we can do our part to help conserve them in the wild.”

The enclosure, which is located at the entrance of the sanctuary, will serve as a welcome area for visitors, who will be able to soak in knowledge about the impact that vultures have on the environment.

Facilities maintenance staff member Ken Lorber has provided a caring and helping hand while pushing forward the progress of the sanctuary’s latest upgrade.

“He has taken this on as a pet project. Any screw or piece of wood in that sanctuary has been touched by Ken in the 10-plus years he has been with us,” Budnik said.

With Lorber and others enlisted to tackle the project, the enclosure is nearly finished.

“We’re very excited to put the birds back in,” Budnik said.

But that’s not all. The property’s tiki hut renovation is nearly completed, which will serve as a rest area and educational space for visitors.

“Instead of being a dilapidated tiki hut, it can now be actively used as an outdoor classroom and presentation space for guests to relax when it’s hot outside or it’s raining. Now, people are going to be able to spend more quality time at the sanctuary than ever before,” Budnik said.

The Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary is also starting a second phase of renovations to the Pelican Pond.

“We’re just finishing some aesthetics before we put over 40 non-releasable pelicans and red-breasted cormorants back in that large area. We’re looking forward to putting them back in the public eye so people can interact with them again,” she said.

The vultures are very intelligent and sophisticated, Budnik said, operating with complex family units, social hierarchy and other systems.

“Older siblings will help the parents raise their children. They care for one another and have very gregarious and funny personalities. We really want to help speak for these animals and hopefully help people see them with a kinder eye in the future,” Budnik said.

The director said that day-to-day life at work can at times be overwhelming because many of the birds are experiencing their worst moments in life due to the inability to return to the wild.

“I want to personally thank the community, especially in the past year. We had the opportunity to see some truly remarkable people in the community help with rescues, and it’s extremely inspiring to see that. The effort takes a village, not just an isolated entity,” she said.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridasportsman.com

Pompano Beach 29th May 2022

Two of us launched out of 16th st. to excellent flat calm conditions. The goggle eyes were very cooperative and we were able to make bait quickly to have them ready for presentation off the third reef before sunrise. Both of us managed to avoid the Sailfish that were feeding...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hunters work to reduce iguana populations

Air rifle in hand, the hunter spotted his target on a tree branch over the shoreline some 30 yards south of the Briny Breezes marina. It’s the kind of shot Joshua Smith has made countless times in his four years as an iguana trapper with Nexus Nuisance Animal Services. But on this sunny May afternoon, his crafty target sensed danger.
BRINY BREEZES, FL
pompanobeachfl.gov

High Praise for Pompano Beach

The Ritz-Carlton residences is coming to Pompano Beach. This world-class project will be the most prestigious in the City, and this achievement is garnering tremendous accolades, including a recent NBC 6 news story. The redevelopment of the beachfront has received enormous positive recognition for its well-planned, smart growth strategy. The...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Nino Pernetti, owner of Coral Gables Caffe Abbracci, dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tavernier, FL
click orlando

Owner of well-known Florida restaurant dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor, according to News 6 partner WPLG.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Daily Beast

This New Hotel Might Stop the Fort Lauderdale Shade

It looks, at a glance, like every white-and-glass tropical tower from Rio de Janeiro to South Florida, but a second look reveals something startling about the new Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, designed by Kobi Karp. It plows its way out of the oceanfront skyline here, its shape leaving no doubt as to its inspiration from the ships that dot the horizon. The feeling of being on a ship, or actually, of being anywhere other than Fort Lauderdale as you imagined it, is a central part of this truly fabulous new hotel’s experience which is the latest selection for our series on exciting new hotels, Room Key.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Birds#Wild Birds#Unappreciated
Miami New Times

It's the First Day of Hurricane Season and Mother Nature's Not Wasting Any Time

It's officially the first day of hurricane season, and the tropics have certainly gotten the memo. Not only have authorities issued multiple flood advisories for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the past week, but the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter yesterday that a "large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop" in the Gulf of Mexico, and that South Florida can expect to feel some of its effects by the end of the week. Forecasters give it a 70 percent chance of developing, with South Florida already in its expected path.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IS TIDAL COVE WATER PARK SAFE? Marriott Not Commenting, Aventura Official Silent

Tidal Cove Water Park, At JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Is Popular. But Is It Safe? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher AVENTURA, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura has become one of the most popular attractions for families in South Florida. Located at the […] The article IS TIDAL COVE WATER PARK SAFE? Marriott Not Commenting, Aventura Official Silent appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
AVENTURA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant hit with 32 violations, including ‘dead fly inside blue curaçao’ bottle, food temperature issues

A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Will Florida feel the remnants of Hurricane Agatha? What the forecast shows

6/1/2022 UPDATE: Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters are already monitoring two disturbances. One of the systems, the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, is forecast to turn into a tropical depression in the next few days and bring heavy rain to South Florida. Read...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Click10.com

Rodent, roaches, slime force Miami-Dade restaurant closure

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in the Florida Keys last week. ALL the places listed below have been allowed to re-open following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
vnexplorer.net

Florida snipers cover rescue divers in alligator-filled Miami pond

A snipers gives cover to rescue divers in an alligator-filled pond. WSVN. Florida snipers gave cover for divers who jumped into an alligator-infested pond to search for a missing mother and son, according to reports. Nieves Matos, 80, and her son, Mario Laza, 56, were traveling along the Florida Turnpike...
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Jayne Malfitano

Jayne Malfitano has been with HomeSafe of Palm Beach County since the 1990s. Its Boca Raton facility houses and supports survivors of child abuse. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. From her desire to become a candy striper as a teenager, to earning a degree in sociology, to her long-standing role with HomeSafe of Palm Beach County, Jayne Malfitano of coastal Boca Raton has lived a life of caring for people in need.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

La Niña, Loop Current and other weather factors put Florida in crosshairs of another active hurricane season

The six-month hurricane season begins Wednesday, and outlooks from three respected entities — NOAA (the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration), Colorado State University and AccuWeather, the independent forecasting service — predict above-average activity for the third consecutive year. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that an area of low pressure ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of tropical disturbance

MIAMI -- Afternoon storms are in the mix for Thursday across South Florida ahead of a tropical disturbance that's set to drop inches of rain Friday and into Saturday. The low-pressure system, while disorganized, is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northeast toward portions of the Florida Keys and the Peninsula.Tropical storm watches/warnings could be issued for these areas later today.Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected in South Florida beginning as soon as early Friday morning and lasting through the day and evening.Squalls of heavy rain will be coupled with gusty winds and even an occasional tornado. Heavy rains can produce flash floods, and rainfall amounts could be anywhere between 6"-8" as a result.Rain is expected to taper off later in the morning Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds to follow. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend nearing 90 degrees. 
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

CDC suggests indoor masking for South Florida

The Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor masking for part of Florida as COVID-19 infections become more widespread. The recommendations are made for areas that are categorized as high risk and Palm Beach County is one of them. "The positivity rate for these three counties Broward, Palm Beach, and...
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
763
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy