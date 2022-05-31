Unappreciated bird gets special focus at sanctuary

“Behold, the noble buzzard.” While you’re not likely to hear those exact words, the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Tavernier is hoping its new turkey vulture enclosure will help the public better understand the important role of nature’s cleanup crew.

The center’s Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary, 93600 Overseas Highway, is undergoing a renovation of its vulture enclosure to enhance the quality of life for the birds and offer a more friendly experience for visitors seeking a glimpse into the life of the carrion species.

The center’s Mission Wild Bird building, located at Mile Marker 92, bayside, serves as a hospital for injured wild birds, while the sanctuary is a place where residents and tourists can view the wild birds in their manmade habitats. Birds that cannot be released back into the wild become permanent residents.

Enclosures are subject to damage over time, and the vulture enclosure is currently one of the oldest at the sanctuary.

“As you can imagine, with the sanctuary being right by the bay, the South Florida sun is not kind, and neither is the salt air,” said Jordan Budnik, executive director of the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center.

The enclosures provide a spacey home for the winged creatures, which often have sustained injuries that cause disabilities, including the loss of eyesight or a wing, among other issues.

“These enclosures must fit the birds’ needs, just like a human being in a wheelchair who would need a ramp or other environmental adjustments. It’s the same thing with these animals, so we’re taking our time and taking their needs into special consideration,” she said.

While pelicans, owls and other species are typically more favored by visitors, vultures should not be overlooked and actually help prevent the spread of disease by consuming the carcasses of dead animals, Budnik said.

“These creatures are extremely important in our environment. They are the garbage men of the bird world. They are obligate scavengers, which means they scavenge dead meat and things like that,” she said. “Some other parts of the world where their populations have declined are overrun with disease, which is unfortunate. It’s very important to us to be able to represent the species and teach people about them so we can do our part to help conserve them in the wild.”

The enclosure, which is located at the entrance of the sanctuary, will serve as a welcome area for visitors, who will be able to soak in knowledge about the impact that vultures have on the environment.

Facilities maintenance staff member Ken Lorber has provided a caring and helping hand while pushing forward the progress of the sanctuary’s latest upgrade.

“He has taken this on as a pet project. Any screw or piece of wood in that sanctuary has been touched by Ken in the 10-plus years he has been with us,” Budnik said.

With Lorber and others enlisted to tackle the project, the enclosure is nearly finished.

“We’re very excited to put the birds back in,” Budnik said.

But that’s not all. The property’s tiki hut renovation is nearly completed, which will serve as a rest area and educational space for visitors.

“Instead of being a dilapidated tiki hut, it can now be actively used as an outdoor classroom and presentation space for guests to relax when it’s hot outside or it’s raining. Now, people are going to be able to spend more quality time at the sanctuary than ever before,” Budnik said.

The Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary is also starting a second phase of renovations to the Pelican Pond.

“We’re just finishing some aesthetics before we put over 40 non-releasable pelicans and red-breasted cormorants back in that large area. We’re looking forward to putting them back in the public eye so people can interact with them again,” she said.

The vultures are very intelligent and sophisticated, Budnik said, operating with complex family units, social hierarchy and other systems.

“Older siblings will help the parents raise their children. They care for one another and have very gregarious and funny personalities. We really want to help speak for these animals and hopefully help people see them with a kinder eye in the future,” Budnik said.

The director said that day-to-day life at work can at times be overwhelming because many of the birds are experiencing their worst moments in life due to the inability to return to the wild.

“I want to personally thank the community, especially in the past year. We had the opportunity to see some truly remarkable people in the community help with rescues, and it’s extremely inspiring to see that. The effort takes a village, not just an isolated entity,” she said.

