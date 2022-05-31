ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

County to host strategic plan meetings

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

The Monroe County government is looking for residents’ input as it set its priorities for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

Along with hosting numerous in-person meetings with local rotary, chamber and property owner’s association groups, Monroe County will be hosting several in-person town hall meetings to provide the public the opportunity to give input and feedback on the strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, according to county Senior Director of Strategic Planning Kimberly Matthews.

During the town hall-style meetings, hosted by Matthews, attendees will be able to take a live survey, see real-time results, make comments on current strategic priorities and offer new priorities for the county as a whole. The Monroe County Commission will use the feedback and survey results to set the fiscal year strategic priorities at an upcoming meeting, according to Matthews.

The County Commission will most likely discuss the strategic plan at a special workshop in early July and the new strategic priorities will be used during the creation of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget process beginning this summer to align the allocation of county resources with the strategic priorities of the community and the County Commission, Matthews said.

The first public town hall meetings will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at the Marathon Public Library. The second town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Big Pine Key Community Park at the end of Sands Road. The third town hall meeting will be at 11 a.m. June 14 at Murray E. Nelson Government Center, Key Largo. The fourth town hall meeting will be at 11 a.m. June 17 at the Harvey Government Center in Key West.

If a person is unable to attend one of the in-person meetings, the survey is available at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/sp2023.

In the past couple years, easing traffic on U.S. 1 and creating and maintaining affordable housing have been two of the biggest priorities the public has proposed.

“These meetings allow the community to tell us what matters to them most,” Matthews said. “As we know, the world is ever-changing, and the priorities of our community may have changed, and this is a great way to give our commissioners a feeling of what the community thinks.”

The meetings will also include a presentation and a question-and-answer segment by the County’s Veteran Affair’s Department.

Following the strategic plan discussion, the Veterans Affairs Department will provide an update on VA services, statistics, regulatory changes, and public comments. Monroe County Veteran Affairs would like to engage in an open discussion on VA healthcare in Monroe County. Veterans Affairs will take feedback to the Miami VA Medical Center (VAMC) for discussion at upcoming Miami VAMC town halls. This section will focus specifically on veterans.

“We want to reach the veterans, dependents, surviving spouses, and the public to ensure we capture their priorities, whether at the county, state, or federal level,” said Cathy Crane, director of Monroe County Veterans Affairs.

For information, email matthews-kimberly@monroecounty-fl.gov.

tohara@keysnews.com

flkeysnews.com

Will Florida feel the remnants of Hurricane Agatha? What the forecast shows

6/1/2022 UPDATE: Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters are already monitoring two disturbances. One of the systems, the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, is forecast to turn into a tropical depression in the next few days and bring heavy rain to South Florida. Read...
Click10.com

Homestead couple arrested after body wrapped in bedsheet found floating in canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday, nearly a week after the body of a man was found floating in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, the body of Adan Lopez Lorenzo, 30, was wrapped in a bedsheet when it was found floating in a canal in the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway last Thursday.
HOMESTEAD, FL
