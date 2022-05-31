ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Migrants land at Fort Zach

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Three Cuban migrants arrived by chug at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park on Monday, May 30, according to witnesses at the scene.

The trio had traveled three days across the treacherous Florida Straits before arriving on the beach at the state park, one witness was told.

Florida Park Services rangers were seen pulling the chug, which was equipped with a motor and oars, from the water as the beach area began to fill with visitors for the Memorial Day weekend.

No other details were available, and emails to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol were unanswered Monday.

On Sunday, multiple landings in the Florida Keys resulted in 28 Cuban migrants being taken into custody in a 12-hour period, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

There have been an unusually high number of migrants attempting to make it to the Florida Keys recently.

Last Wednesday, at least two chugs with migrants from Cuba arrived in Key West, the first landing at Edward B. Knight Pier in the morning and the second coming ashore on a sidewalk area by the 1800 Atlantic condominium. The first vessel to arrive carried five passengers, while the second chug had 15 males and one female aboard.

Also Wednesday, a vessel carrying more than 800 Haitians trying to reach the Keys ended up on the coast of central Cuba, in what appeared to be the largest group yet in the exodus from crisis-stricken Haiti.

Red Cross officials in the province of Villa Clara said Wednesday that the 842 Haitians were being housed at a tourist campground. The group arrived Tuesday at Villa Blanca, about 180 miles east of Havana, and reportedly included 70 children and 97 women.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
