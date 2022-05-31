ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Trouba delivers another game-changing hit for Rangers

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — About eight hours before the puck dropped on Monday night, Jacob Trouba was asked about playing the villain.

“I don’t really think much about it, I guess,” he said. “I play the way I’ve always played. I guess I haven’t really thought about it till you asked me that question.”

Far be it from anyone to get inside Trouba’s mind. But after the Rangers crushed the Hurricanes 6-2 to get to their first conference final since 2015, it’s hard to believe that didn’t cross into the defenseman’s head at any point during the night.

For the second time in four games, Trouba made a game-changing hit. For the second time in as many playoff series, Trouba was booed by opposing fans. Whether he wants it or not, and whether he’s thought about it or not, this is his role to play.

“I don’t think it hurts,” he said pregame on Monday, claiming he pays no attention to the narrative. “I don’t think it really has an impact either way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZkcB_0fvKbeBW00
Jacob Trouba has become the Rangers’ villain for opposing teams.
NHLI via Getty Images

That is where Trouba was wrong.

“It seems like he could turn the tide for us when we need it,” Adam Fox said following the victory. “You saw it last series, you see it this series. There’s maybe one or two big ones that everyone kinda sees, but there’s many more that just wear teams down and wear guys down.

“I don’t think anyone likes to be hit, especially by someone like him. It definitely just takes a toll on teams.”

The big one in Game 7 came around the eight-minute mark of the first period, when Trouba decked Seth Jarvis.

Just like his hit early in Game 3 on Max Domi, the play resulted in a Rangers power play — this one after the Hurricanes got called for too many men on the ice amid the ensuing confusion as Jarvis struggled to get back to the bench. Just like Game 3, they scored, with Chris Kreider deflecting Mika Zibanejad’s shot to extend their lead to 2-0. And just like Game 3, there was seldom a moment after that where it truly felt as if the Hurricanes were in the game.

“That just kinda summed it all up,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Right there on that shift.”

It did not take long for the hit to be declared dirty in some quarters — Jarvis struggled badly to get back to the bench and was declared out with an upper-body injury shortly after — though Brind’Amour declined to say anything to that effect postgame.

Trouba’s reputation in Carolina will not be helped — neither was his reputation in Pittsburgh after that series. It’s hard to imagine the Lightning will feel any warmth towards him a couple of weeks from now.

But of course, that is what villains do.

