Tsai says U.S. National Guard planning 'cooperation' with Taiwan military

By Reuters
 4 days ago

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States is planning on "cooperation" between its National Guard and Taiwan's military, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, deepening security ties in the face of what Taipei's government complains is a rising threat from China.

The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. China has been stepping up its military activities near Taiwan and its military said last week it had recently conducted an exercise around Taiwan as a "solemn warning" against "collusion" with the United States.

Meeting visiting U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth in Taipei, Tsai noted that Duckworth was one of the main sponsors of the Taiwan Partnership Act, which has received bipartisan support though has yet to become law.

"As a result, the U.S. Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the U.S. National Guard and Taiwan's defence forces," Tsai said, without giving details.

"We look forward to closer and deeper Taiwan-U.S. cooperation on matters of regional security," she added.

Taiwanese media has previously reported that Taiwan could partner with Hawaii's National Guard for the programme.

The exercise by China's military came after U.S. President Joe Biden angered China by appearing to signal a change in a U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan by saying the United States would become involved militarily if China were to attack the island. U.S. officials said there had been no change in policy.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a rank conferral ceremony for military officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force, at the defence ministry in Taipei, Taiwan December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Tsai has been overseeing the modernisation of Taiwan's armed forces, including reforming its reserve forces to make them more combat capable.

Speaking later with Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Duckworth said she had brought with her the director of the U.S. National Guard's State Partnership Program "which will be working with you on setting up your all-out defence".

She did not elaborate. The State Partnership Program pairs U.S. National Guard units with other countries to help with training and interoperability.

Taiwan was, however, not included in the United States' Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, last week despite its lobbying efforts.

Tsai said Taiwan will keep expressing its willingness to participate.

"In the near future, we look forward to Taiwan and the United States working together in taking new steps to develop concrete plans that further deepen our economic partnership."

China's Foreign Ministry expressed its opposition to Duckworth's visit, as it does to all high-level engagements between Taiwan and the United States.

"China will continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Martin Pollard in Beijing, Editing by Lincoln Feast and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

patriot
4d ago

There ya go joe. Let’s get into a war with Russia and China at the same time. It’s like they have a meeting and say how can we destroy America as fast as possible since nobody took the race baiting and not taking the jab, oh I got it. Let’s go to war with Russia and China!

Reply
9
Trump-Biden suck
4d ago

We don't have a United States National Guard. We do have US Reserve units which are like 3rd string and each state has a National Guard which can be federalized.

Reply(2)
6
crazy world 1
4d ago

if we are going to have this big world war 3 why don't we just send each country's 1% group then the rest of the world will win either way

Reply
4
