Archaeology lab at Fort Frederica holds great expectations

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago
Fort Frederica National Monument offers a glimpse into St. Simons Island's past.

The last time a complete archaeology lab operated on the north end of St. Simons Island it resulted in a national park.

So Micheal Seibert is understandably excited about the possibilities at Fort Frederica National Monument once the site’s newly-christened archaeology lab is up and running.

Park officials and members of the Friends of Fort Frederica broke ground on the 1,200-square-foot facility May 15 at the sprawling National Park Service facility. Paid for by generous donations from Fort Frederica’s friends’ organization and the family of the late Karl William Meschke, construction is set to begin this summer.

“It’s a really big deal, especially considering the last time we had an archaeology lab was back in the 1950s,” said Seibert, Fort Frederica’s onsite archaeologist. “That’s back when (archaeologist) Joel Shiner was conducting some very important excavations.”

The lab will host scholarly research and explorations by park service scientists and archaeologists.

More importantly, Seibert said, it will help broaden and hone the many educational programs Fort Frederica offers to students from the elementary school level all the way up to college. The funding includes stocking the lab with all the tools good diggers need to conduct a proper recording of historical artifacts gleaned from excavations.

That includes scales, artifact identification tools, microscopes, computers, a photographic booth, a photogrammetry booth for 3D modeling and a 3D printer.

“The primary purpose at the lab is to support ongoing archaeological work at the park, but a huge part of that for us is archaeological education,” Seibert said.

Do not underestimate the abilities of students. Seibert is currently supervising a group of local high school students who are up to their hips in a dig that is breaking new historic ground on the former home of Colonial-era resident Archibald Sinclair. Trenches cut in neat, crisp lines around the home’s tabby-walled foundation have already reached the Revolutionary War era.

“And we haven’t hit bottom yet,” Seibert said. “This house was two to three stories tall.”

The students can tell anyone who asks that Mr. Sinclair arrived in the Americas as an indentured servant. But he made the most of his hard-earned freedom, becoming a husband, father, homeowner and tavern keeper.

Last year, these same budding archaeologists delved into a similar homestead not far from the Sinclair dig.

Established in the 1730s, Fort Frederica National Monument encompasses the first British Colonial settlement in the Golden Isles. Georgia Founder James Oglethorpe lived here for a time, overseeing the settlement that emerged with a military fortress and a township teeming with tradesmen, farmers and families.

After the fort was abandoned decades later, a series of generations resettled in the area, reinventing its parameters to suit their purposes.

The archaeology lab is going up on Fort Frederica’s southern perimeter, a place off the beaten path that has long hosted outdoor Archaeology 101-type opportunities through summer camps and other youth programs.

Correlating classroom activities have typically taken place off-site or in available rooms at staff headquarters.

“Now, with this lab, we can bring kids to the park and they can do all the steps in one place,” Seibert said. “This will give us a place not just for the field work, but also a place to do the lab work.”

In addition to elementary and middle school campers, Fort Frederica hosts eight Glynn Academy students as summer interns each year through the Elkin Alston Scholarship, sponsored by the Friends of Fort Frederica. Additionally, Fort Frederica takes part in a National Park Service young adult program that hosts college-age men and women from typically urban and metropolitan backgrounds.

There are ample project opportunities at the fort for college archaeology majors.

“It’s going to be such a nice addition to have that lab out there,” said Steve Theus, site manager at Fort Frederica. “It’s going to add to our educational programs out there for sure.”

Seibert expects to continue hosting plenty of his archaeological colleagues, who will find good use of the lab. For all the recovered street plans, home foundations, military structures and other artifacts visitors can readily access on the grounds, archaeologists have only scratched the historical surface at Fort Frederica.

“I would say less than 10 percent of the entire town site has been excavated,” Seibert said. “And maybe less than 25 percent of the lived-in homes have been excavated. There is still plenty to do and discover from an archaeological standpoint.”

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
