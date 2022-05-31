ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, Pediatrics

Kwaku Ohene-Frempong (often known by his initials, KOF), a professor emeritus of pediatrics in the Perelman School of Medicine and director emeritus of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), passed away from complications of metastatic lung cancer on May 7. He was 76....

