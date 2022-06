Another week has gone by, so it's time for another mock draft. One thing that hasn't changed is how hitting heavy it is up top. Very close to what my colleague Jim Callis did in his first-round projection last week, my first 11 picks are all position players. I've changed the order a little bit -- I wouldn't want anyone accusing me of plagiarism -- but the names at the top have largely stayed the same.

BASEBALL ・ 18 HOURS AGO