Temperatures will stay warm as we head back to work after the Memorial Day holiday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 90.

A front will bring a few showers to the area Wednesday night and again on Thursday. Right now, we do not expect anything severe. We are only expecting around .5" of rainfall as this system moves through.

WTVF

WTVF

It does look like the front will weaken as it moves across the Mid-South. It'll be less humid Friday.