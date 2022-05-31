ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Billboard for My Feelings EP

By Brady Brickner-Wood
 2 days ago
Hovvdy’s music has a mysterious depth. On the surface, the Texas duo makes cheery folk-pop with acoustic guitars, grand piano, crackling drums, and vocal melodies as soothing as a weighted blanket. Charlie Martin and Will Taylor’s early work veered toward nostalgia-bait minimalism, remnant of Duster or a lo-fi Weezer, with lyrics...

Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
"Don't Forget"

After teasing us three years ago with “Downhill Lullaby,” Sky Ferreira has finally returned with “Don’t Forget,” the second single from her upcoming, much-delayed album Masochism. Unfortunately, the song is pretty bland. Skimming the surface of her rock-tinged roots, the track leans into trendy ’80s-revival production and Tumblr-cliche lyricism about “sick dreams” and being a “real bad girl.” But even with its throbbing bassline, glowing synths, and relentless My Bloody Valentine-esque drums, “Don’t Forget” is a little too reminiscent of Ferreira’s now nine-year-old debut Night Time, My Time; if anything, it feels like a Night Time cutting-room floor scrap, lifelessly dolled up and postured as if for a Weekend at Sky’s. “Don’t Forget” is produced by Jorge Elbrecht and mastered by Heba Kadry, who try to ratchet up the synth pop-inflected grunginess of her iconic debut into a new wave headbanger. However, they are thwarted in this task by vague lyrics that shut the door on the honest, breathless fury that made Ferreira’s debut such a magnetic listen. Despite its title, the song is pretty unmemorable.
In honor of Stevie Nicks' birthday (May 26), we've rounded up her biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The recap not only includes her solo material, but also the Fleetwood Mac songs she wrote and sang lead vocals on. In the top spot we have...
Listen to Owijo's "BEACH BLONDE": The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Owijo hails from Hawaii, and you can hear it in his music. The oceanic production of “BEACH BLONDE,” a standout track from his recent album BELAC, pounds your eardrums with its stuttering drums and backmasked vocals. While the vastness of this sound feels indebted to Clams Casino, Owijo’s style feels entirely sui generis. He approaches the beat with an improvisatory touch, and depending on the way he feels, he’ll drop a few lines or simply hum along to the melody. In the lyrics you can decipher, he moves from detailing intimate memories of getting stoned by the beach to meditating on the loss of his twin brother. But honestly, the best moments of the song are the abstract vocalizations that wash over you like waves. Jump in.
Raw Data Feel

Everything Everything want you to believe that they are clever cultural critics. They costume themselves in Devo-inspired utilitarian fashion, almost always sporting navy blue boiler suits; they deliver emotion with a distanced and cerebral irony. The apocalypse interests them, as do computers, and on their records they’ve positioned themselves as outcast philosophers inquiring into subjects as broad as “the human condition,” “technology,” and “society.” On their latest album, Raw Data Feel, the band’s grandiosely empty, teenager-on-weed musings make a mockery of that haughty stature.
Ronnie Hawkins, Rockabilly Star and The Band's First Leader, Dies at 87

Ronnie Hawkins—the rockabilly star whose group the Hawks at one point featured pre-fame members of the Band—has died, CBC reports. Hawkins’ wife Wanda confirmed to the Canadian press that her husband died early this morning (May 29) following a long illness. “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever,” she told Canadian press in a phone interview. He was 87 years old.
Justin Timberlake has sold his entire song catalogue in a deal thought to be worth over $100m (£75.5m).The buyers were Hipgnosis Song Management and the private equity firm Blackstone.The deal with Timberlake gives Hipgnosis Songs Capital full control and ownership over his interest in 200 songs that he has written or co-written during his career with the boyband *NSYNC and as a solo artist.As a solo artist, Timberlake sold 88 million copies of his albums globally.The “SexyBack” singer released his latest album Man of the Woods in 2018. The artist has claimed 33 songs on the Billboard 100 since...
Making an album is no small feat. Making 11 of them is another matter entirely. For some artists, the work piles up quickly — Bob Dylan's 11th album, New Morning, arrived in 1970, only eight years after his debut recording. The Rolling Stones issued their 11th album, 1973's Goats Head Soup, less than a decade after their 1964 debut.
Cuco is doing a little time traveling ahead of his upcoming album, Fantasy Gateway. The Mexican-American singer-songwriter, known for music with a psychedelic kick, has shared his new song "Time Machine," a dreamy rumination about what it would mean to teleport to the past and change the outcome of a relationship.
Released in May of 1983, Dio's debut LP – Holy Diver – is among the greatest heavy metal albums ever, and a big reason why is its title track. It's centered around "a Christ figure" who, according to Ronnie James Dio, goes to another planet to do "exactly the same as we've apparently experienced . . . dying for the sins of man so that man can start again." That concept, coupled with its killer riffs and melodies, resulted in an instant classic.
Listen to Ciggy Blacc's "Kompa": The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The old-fashioned Haitian parents won’t be able to decide if they should love or hate “Kompa.” On the single, producer LowkeyMali reinterprets a genre that rarely gets that treatment by dicing up the melodies, strings, and synthesizers of a Haitian kompa track. True to the genre the beat is loud, and the vocals are secondary to the rhythm itself, though Brooklyn’s Ciggy Blacc impressively doesn’t get lost within it. The highlight is the section of the beat which samples the dance breakdown, it’s quick and Ciggy has to push himself to keep up. It’s a flawed song, but I believe it captures the most interesting execution of sample-driven drill: Fewer rehashes of nostalgic hits and more revamps of cultural touchstones.
Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
A rock legend checks in, and one question hangs in the air like a recently twanged E chord. What has made Bryan Adams so joyful that he titled his new album So Happy It Hurts?. Just a few moments into our conversation and the reason for the pure unbridled joy relating to the new record becomes perfectly clear. Having been off the road for the longest time since he turned professional, Bryan Adams' time in the solitary confinement imposed by the pandemic is drawing to a close and a world tour is in the offing once again.
Some nine years after the release of their last album, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back with a killer new song, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" and a new album, "Cool It Down," due Sept. 30 on Secretly Canadian. The group begins a set of European and Australian tour dates next month, moving over to North America later in the summer. The new song, a slow and majestic collaboration with Perfume Genius (a.k.a Mike Hadreas), features his distinctive vocals and keyboards but also plays to the band's strengths, with Chase delivering his...
The Loser

If you’re going to take a 16-year break from releasing music, your new material might as well acknowledge it. Gospel came out of nowhere in 2005 with their ambitious prog-screamo debut, The Moon Is a Dead World, and then vanished back into the ether. The guys who returned last November with the single “S.R.O.” are not the same spry, melodramatic twentysomethings they were the last time we heard them, and they make no effort to conceal that. Vocalist Adam Dooling opens the song with the reluctant revelation you might have when you see a new wrinkle, feel a new ache, or wonder when your grays started outnumbering your other hairs: “He’s just an old soul living in a young man's body/Now is it a middle-aged man’s body/Or a slightly older man’s body?/He’s just an old man living in an old man’s body.”
