Billboard for My Feelings EP

After teasing us three years ago with “Downhill Lullaby,” Sky Ferreira has finally returned with “Don’t Forget,” the second single from her upcoming, much-delayed album Masochism. Unfortunately, the song is pretty bland. Skimming the surface of her rock-tinged roots, the track leans into trendy ’80s-revival production and Tumblr-cliche lyricism about “sick dreams” and being a “real bad girl.” But even with its throbbing bassline, glowing synths, and relentless My Bloody Valentine-esque drums, “Don’t Forget” is a little too reminiscent of Ferreira’s now nine-year-old debut Night Time, My Time; if anything, it feels like a Night Time cutting-room floor scrap, lifelessly dolled up and postured as if for a Weekend at Sky’s. “Don’t Forget” is produced by Jorge Elbrecht and mastered by Heba Kadry, who try to ratchet up the synth pop-inflected grunginess of her iconic debut into a new wave headbanger. However, they are thwarted in this task by vague lyrics that shut the door on the honest, breathless fury that made Ferreira’s debut such a magnetic listen. Despite its title, the song is pretty unmemorable.

