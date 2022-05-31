ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Deep in View

By Jesse Locke
 2 days ago
The name Cola partly stands for “Cost of Living Adjustment,” an ironically dry source of inspiration for a rock band. But in the context of former Ought frontman Tim Darcy’s latest project, the economic term speaks to an artistic outlook as well. Joined by fellow ex-Ought bassist Ben Stidworthy and drummer...

The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
Pitchfork

Raw Data Feel

Everything Everything want you to believe that they are clever cultural critics. They costume themselves in Devo-inspired utilitarian fashion, almost always sporting navy blue boiler suits; they deliver emotion with a distanced and cerebral irony. The apocalypse interests them, as do computers, and on their records they’ve positioned themselves as outcast philosophers inquiring into subjects as broad as “the human condition,” “technology,” and “society.” On their latest album, Raw Data Feel, the band’s grandiosely empty, teenager-on-weed musings make a mockery of that haughty stature.
Pitchfork

Inside the Ambient Music Streaming Boom

William Basinski’s “Melancholia II” sounds like what might happen if despair itself walked into a studio and someone pressed the record button. Little pops poke through its smeared dreariness, like a despondent person bumping their forehead slowly and repeatedly into a microphone. Basinski, perhaps the most celebrated ambient composer of the 21st century, composed the seven-minute track in his usual fashion: by combing through his vast archive of audio tapes, finding a particularly resonant snatch of sound, and playing it on a loop until it takes on a mysterious character of its own. You might experience “Melancholia II” in the manner that critics have often interpreted Basinski’s work: as a meditation on the universal inevitability of death and decay. Or, perhaps more likely, you might encounter it as aural Ambien, a soundtrack to counting the saddest sheep to ever cross your dreams.
Pitchfork

Kali Uchis Covers Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s “Desafinado”: Listen

Kali Uchis has shared her version of “Desafinado,” the bossa nova and jazz standard that was popularized by Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto in the early 1960s. Uchis’ song will appear on the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which was produced and curated by Jack Antonoff. Check out Uchis’ “Desafinado” below.
Pitchfork

Nigel Godrich Relaunches From the Basement With Idles, Caribou, Nilüfer Yanya, and More

Nigel Godrich has announced the relaunch of his beloved From the Basement live-in-studio music series, which has featured iconic sets from Radiohead, the White Stripes, Sonic Youth, and so many others. The new season will last until October, beginning on June 1 with Idles. Future installments include Caribou, Nilüfer Yanya, Sons of Kemet, Warpaint, and Squid. Find a trailer below.
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Heaviest Beatles Songs

The Beatles never met a genre they didn't make their own, incorporating everything from raga to chamber pop to vaudeville during their revolutionary career. Still, when most people think of the Fab Four's vast catalog, "heavy" is probably not the first descriptor that comes to mind — but don't think for a second that rock's greatest shapeshifters couldn't bring the heat.
Popculture

Rockstar Cathal Coughlan Dies Following 'Long Illness'

Cathal Coughlan, the Irish singer-songwriter who fronted Microdisney and the Fatima Mansions, has died. Coughlan passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, May 18. His family announced his passing "with deep sadness" in a statement shared across the musician's social media accounts, writing that Coughlan "slipped away peacefully in hospital after a long illness."
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
Pitchfork

“Don’t Forget”

After teasing us three years ago with “Downhill Lullaby,” Sky Ferreira has finally returned with “Don’t Forget,” the second single from her upcoming, much-delayed album Masochism. Unfortunately, the song is pretty bland. Skimming the surface of her rock-tinged roots, the track leans into trendy ’80s-revival production and Tumblr-cliche lyricism about “sick dreams” and being a “real bad girl.” But even with its throbbing bassline, glowing synths, and relentless My Bloody Valentine-esque drums, “Don’t Forget” is a little too reminiscent of Ferreira’s now nine-year-old debut Night Time, My Time; if anything, it feels like a Night Time cutting-room floor scrap, lifelessly dolled up and postured as if for a Weekend at Sky’s. “Don’t Forget” is produced by Jorge Elbrecht and mastered by Heba Kadry, who try to ratchet up the synth pop-inflected grunginess of her iconic debut into a new wave headbanger. However, they are thwarted in this task by vague lyrics that shut the door on the honest, breathless fury that made Ferreira’s debut such a magnetic listen. Despite its title, the song is pretty unmemorable.
Pitchfork

Listen to Owijo’s “BEACH BLONDE”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Owijo hails from Hawaii, and you can hear it in his music. The oceanic production of “BEACH BLONDE,” a standout track from his recent album BELAC, pounds your eardrums with its stuttering drums and backmasked vocals. While the vastness of this sound feels indebted to Clams Casino, Owijo’s style feels entirely sui generis. He approaches the beat with an improvisatory touch, and depending on the way he feels, he’ll drop a few lines or simply hum along to the melody. In the lyrics you can decipher, he moves from detailing intimate memories of getting stoned by the beach to meditating on the loss of his twin brother. But honestly, the best moments of the song are the abstract vocalizations that wash over you like waves. Jump in.
Pitchfork

Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
Pitchfork

The Loser

If you’re going to take a 16-year break from releasing music, your new material might as well acknowledge it. Gospel came out of nowhere in 2005 with their ambitious prog-screamo debut, The Moon Is a Dead World, and then vanished back into the ether. The guys who returned last November with the single “S.R.O.” are not the same spry, melodramatic twentysomethings they were the last time we heard them, and they make no effort to conceal that. Vocalist Adam Dooling opens the song with the reluctant revelation you might have when you see a new wrinkle, feel a new ache, or wonder when your grays started outnumbering your other hairs: “He’s just an old soul living in a young man's body/Now is it a middle-aged man’s body/Or a slightly older man’s body?/He’s just an old man living in an old man’s body.”
People

Pink Floyd Joins TikTok on 50th Anniversary of First The Dark Side of the Moon Recording Session

The legendary English progressive rock band (made up of founding members Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright, as well as David Gilmour, who joined in 1967) launched an account May 30 on the video platform — on the 50th anniversary of the first-ever recording session for their signature album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.
