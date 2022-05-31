ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Blue Skies

By Jayson Greene
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dehd made the perfect road-trip album for 2020, the year no one left their living rooms. Amid the general malaise, the 13 rock songs on Flower of Devotion hit like intravenously delivered exclamation points, the sound fragile but the spirit indomitable. Their vision of youthful abandon enticed precisely because of its...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

“Don’t Forget”

After teasing us three years ago with “Downhill Lullaby,” Sky Ferreira has finally returned with “Don’t Forget,” the second single from her upcoming, much-delayed album Masochism. Unfortunately, the song is pretty bland. Skimming the surface of her rock-tinged roots, the track leans into trendy ’80s-revival production and Tumblr-cliche lyricism about “sick dreams” and being a “real bad girl.” But even with its throbbing bassline, glowing synths, and relentless My Bloody Valentine-esque drums, “Don’t Forget” is a little too reminiscent of Ferreira’s now nine-year-old debut Night Time, My Time; if anything, it feels like a Night Time cutting-room floor scrap, lifelessly dolled up and postured as if for a Weekend at Sky’s. “Don’t Forget” is produced by Jorge Elbrecht and mastered by Heba Kadry, who try to ratchet up the synth pop-inflected grunginess of her iconic debut into a new wave headbanger. However, they are thwarted in this task by vague lyrics that shut the door on the honest, breathless fury that made Ferreira’s debut such a magnetic listen. Despite its title, the song is pretty unmemorable.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Owijo’s “BEACH BLONDE”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Owijo hails from Hawaii, and you can hear it in his music. The oceanic production of “BEACH BLONDE,” a standout track from his recent album BELAC, pounds your eardrums with its stuttering drums and backmasked vocals. While the vastness of this sound feels indebted to Clams Casino, Owijo’s style feels entirely sui generis. He approaches the beat with an improvisatory touch, and depending on the way he feels, he’ll drop a few lines or simply hum along to the melody. In the lyrics you can decipher, he moves from detailing intimate memories of getting stoned by the beach to meditating on the loss of his twin brother. But honestly, the best moments of the song are the abstract vocalizations that wash over you like waves. Jump in.
HAWAII STATE
Pitchfork

Listen to Ciggy Blacc’s “Kompa”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The old-fashioned Haitian parents won’t be able to decide if they should love or hate “Kompa.” On the single, producer LowkeyMali reinterprets a genre that rarely gets that treatment by dicing up the melodies, strings, and synthesizers of a Haitian kompa track. True to the genre the beat is loud, and the vocals are secondary to the rhythm itself, though Brooklyn’s Ciggy Blacc impressively doesn’t get lost within it. The highlight is the section of the beat which samples the dance breakdown, it’s quick and Ciggy has to push himself to keep up. It’s a flawed song, but I believe it captures the most interesting execution of sample-driven drill: Fewer rehashes of nostalgic hits and more revamps of cultural touchstones.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Wicked”

Last year, VNTAGEPARADISE released The Parable of the Sensei, a maximalist indie rock collage. Equally indebted to Yves Tumor and Kele Okereke, the rock that the Nigerian shapeshifter makes is bright and twitchy—think Gang of Four on Adderall. His latest single, “Wicked,” starts out as a straight-forward post-punk number. He starts by spitting lyrics fast over rapid guitar and a tight rhythm section, and around twenty seconds in, things get weird. Suddenly all the instrumentation disappears, and VNTAGEPARADISE whispers as if he’s summoning a demon. After that brief gothic spell, we are thrust back into Guitarland, and VNTAGEPARADISE is calling himself the “the Angel Tenshi.” The rest of the song jitters in a stop-and-start manner—it feels like being taken around a battered landscape in a jalopy operated by someone who thinks they might just be God. It’s the type of frenetic, loose pop music that can convert a rigid skeptic into a diehard believer. Just get in and let him take you anywhere.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Casablancas
Pitchfork

Listen to DaBoii’s “Real Boii”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. SOB x RBE falling apart was a bummer. From 2016 to 2018, the Vallejo, California group went on an unbelievable run of singles and mixtapes, merging the classic kinetic Bay Area bounce with a Doughboyz Cashout-like chemistry. Though they’ve all gone on to do good things separately, Can’t Tame Us, the latest solo tape from DaBoii proves he was always the crew’s engine. Since the days when DaBoii sparked “Calvin Cambridge” with “Bitch I’m DaBoii, who the fuck is you nigga?” he’s had a knack for energetic takeoffs, and the opener “Real Boii” will have you hooked from the opening line: “First off it’s SOB up in this bitch/Give a fuck who up in there because nigga we up in this bitch.” From there, he rides a smooth piano-driven beat with propulsive drums and background noise that softly vibrates like wind chimes. The rest of the tape is full of memorable moments, heavy on guest spots from other Cali rappers. That SOB x RBE era is longgone, but DaBoii is still thriving anyway.
VALLEJO, CA
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Skies
The Guardian

Alan White obituary

Alan White, who has died aged 72 after a short illness, was one of rock’s most versatile and highly regarded drummers. He will be chiefly remembered for his career with the British progressive rockers Yes, whom he joined in 1972 after the departure of their original drummer, Bill Bruford. Had White’s health not been failing, the band’s forthcoming tour next month would have marked his 50 years with it.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Rock Singers

Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

Frankie Rex Cause of Death Tragic: The FMs Singer, Guitarist Dead at 37

Frankie Rex, a trans-masc singer, guitarist, and singer of the alternative duo The FMs, passed away at the young age of 37. The tragic news was confirmed by their bandmate, Matte Namer, on their official website and social media accounts. Rex, who preferred "they/them" in pronouns, died due to an...
ITHACA, NY
Pitchfork

The Loser

If you’re going to take a 16-year break from releasing music, your new material might as well acknowledge it. Gospel came out of nowhere in 2005 with their ambitious prog-screamo debut, The Moon Is a Dead World, and then vanished back into the ether. The guys who returned last November with the single “S.R.O.” are not the same spry, melodramatic twentysomethings they were the last time we heard them, and they make no effort to conceal that. Vocalist Adam Dooling opens the song with the reluctant revelation you might have when you see a new wrinkle, feel a new ache, or wonder when your grays started outnumbering your other hairs: “He’s just an old soul living in a young man's body/Now is it a middle-aged man’s body/Or a slightly older man’s body?/He’s just an old man living in an old man’s body.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Hyaline

Maria BC is a classically trained vocalist, a dexterous guitarist, and a songwriter with an innate gift for vast, stately melodies, but the defining strength of their music is the mood: an overarching melancholy that shadows everything like heavy storm clouds. The Oakland-based artist’s debut EP, Devil’s Rain, arrived in the dead of winter 2021, and its five songs—consisting entirely of electric guitar and vocals, recorded alone in their apartment, hushed so as not to disturb their roommates—had the feeling of a stripped-back demos collection from a 1980s dream-pop band. Ghostly and spare, the songs let you imagine how they might bloom if they were cleared of cobwebs and brought into the light.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Raw Data Feel

Everything Everything want you to believe that they are clever cultural critics. They costume themselves in Devo-inspired utilitarian fashion, almost always sporting navy blue boiler suits; they deliver emotion with a distanced and cerebral irony. The apocalypse interests them, as do computers, and on their records they’ve positioned themselves as outcast philosophers inquiring into subjects as broad as “the human condition,” “technology,” and “society.” On their latest album, Raw Data Feel, the band’s grandiosely empty, teenager-on-weed musings make a mockery of that haughty stature.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1

Few rappers employ vignettes like Sideshow. He’s an unflinchingly personal rapper—which is saying something, considering he keeps company with MIKE, Mavi, and Navy Blue—but he delivers his narrative through piecemeal snapshots. The Washington D.C.-via-Ethiopia rapper has favored this approach since his 2020 debut Farley and hasn’t veered far from it since, choosing to render his visage a little less blurry each time he refines his craft. On his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1., Sideshow burrows further into his sound, searching for clarity in the stories and regrets that cloud his mind.
MUSIC
pethelpful.com

Video of St. Bernard Patiently Waiting to Kayak With Dad Is Melting Hearts

TikTok user @brodyandlulu has been sharing videos of his dogs’ outdoor adventures for over a year. His two dogs go kayaking, biking, hiking, anything outdoors, you name it! They have a more active lifestyle than we do! And it’s not that the owner is forcing these pups to go, they genuinely love adventure! It’s made even more clear in a recent viral video of his St. Bernard named Brody.
PETS
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy