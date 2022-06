BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Oh bab(ies)! We are so excited to welcome not one, but two north Sulawesi babirusa piglets to the Zoo! The offspring were born to 6-year-old Piggy on May 18. Although we are unsure of their sexes at this time, animal care staff note that both babies appear healthy and alert.

