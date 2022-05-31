ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Horse found wandering in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood

 3 days ago

It was a very unusual scene in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Monday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a horse was found wandering on the 4000 block of North Darien Street.

Action News is told a man who bought the horse earlier in the day abandoned him a few hours later after realizing the animal didn't have shoes on his hind feet.

Neighbors cared for the horse until Animal Care and Control Teams (ACCT Philly) and the Pennsylvania SPCA arrived.

"I guess the neighborhood just took care of him," neighbor Andy Garcia told the ACCT.

Garcia said the horse had been out on the street for about three and half hours.

Garcia said his father was a medic in Puerto Rico for animals so he was used to caring for horses.

"Thankfully, the horse was in good hands with the community who kept him cool and safe until we were able to load him on our trailer and get him off the busy street!" ACCT Philly posted on Facebook.

The horse, now named Darien after the street where he was found, was taken to the PSPCA.

Officials said it is not illegal to own a horse within the city limits, and every now and then, it's quite possible to see someone riding one.

But they said owning a horse could be quite difficult if you don't have the right set up with a lot of grass and green space.

"They need careful feeding. They need their feet taken care of. This horse hasn't had his feet done in probably months and his teeth are in pretty bad shape and he's very skinny. Very underweight," ACCT Interim Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett said.

ACCT Philly said Darrien will not be up for adoption.

"He will need additional medical rehabilitation and we will be reaching out to our rescue partners to find him the care that he needs," ACCT Philly said.

