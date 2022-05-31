ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Solemn ceremony honors fallen warriors

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOXy7_0fvKVEzy00

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Arnold Gordon-Bray gave extensive and heartfelt remarks during the Memorial Day Ceremony on a sunny and hot Monday morning at the Rocky Mount Veterans Memorial at Jack Laughery Park downtown.

Gordon-Bray, of Rocky Mount, who is a consultant, was the guest speaker during what was a ceremony to honor veterans whose lives were cut short in defense of America’s freedoms at home and America’s interests abroad and also to honor veterans who returned home and later died.

Monday also marked the first time since 2014 that Gordon-Bray addressed such a military-oriented gathering at Jack Laughery Park.

“And a lot has changed, but my commitment to Rocky Mount has not,” Gordon-Bray said.

“My current home is now the longest-tenured building in which I’ve ever lived continuously,” Gordon-Bray said, also noting his children are back near him.

Gordon-Bray told the gathering that he had the coronavirus last week and had to quarantine but feels more alive than ever — he had previously gotten two booster shots — and noted that because he has grown facial hair, which his wife likes, he was not wearing a uniform.

At the same time, Gordon-Bray noted the presence of a display close to the speaker’s podium to illustrate the honors earned that enabled him to be at the podium.

Gordon-Bray also noted he was wearing a cap bearing the crest of what had been his regiment, three of whose members did not return to their homes.

He noted that in parts of America, Memorial Day marks the celebratory start of summer and that some might say it started Monday.

“Even in this period of isolation and social distancing, it is still a day off and a day to fire up that grill, maybe even to take a dip in a pool,” he said. “But first and foremost, it is to celebrate the rights of freedom we in this country enjoy thanks to the sacrifices of so many generations of men and women.

“And we should celebrate. We should celebrate. Indeed, we should celebrate as loudly as possible and remember those who paid with their lives. We owe them that as well as our private thanks,” he said.

Among his many other remarks, he noted there are some 400,000 remains buried in Arlington National Cemetery, and that some 130,000 servicemen and servicewomen who committed their essence in defense of the nation’s objectives and interests are buried in numerous other cemeteries in numerous other nations worldwide.

He also spoke of touring cemeteries and seeing the numerous headstones from the times of all the wars, and also of reflecting on the continuing cycle of American veterans who entered combat, emboldened by faith in the constitution.

In the meantime, he said, “Surviving veterans continue to serve our nation in place of those who perished around the world, in deserts, swamps, mountains, freezing temperatures, scorching heat, rolling plains, crowded cities or now this COVID environment.

“We will honor those heroes who have worn the uniform of this nation and today specifically those who were called to their eternal home while in uniform,” he said.

“To the loved ones of the deceased, the sacrifices you make and continue to endure are a testament to your family’s courage, strength and resilience,” he said. “I am proud to be here in this community on this day, celebrating the commitment and memory of our fallen brethren.

“I charge all of us to earn — to earn — the freedoms for which our servicemen died,” he said.

Gordon-Bray served in the Army from 1978 to 2013 and his career included serving in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 82nd Airborne Division.

Gordon-Bray is a veteran of the Iraq War and served in combat there. His service included helping raise the Iraqi Army from about 35,000 soldiers to roughly 300,000 soldiers, but he has said he believes that, most importantly, he helped build a nation.

Mayor Sandy Roberson also spoke during the ceremony Monday.

“As the son, the nephew and grandson of veterans, there is no other place that I’d rather be than right here with you now, particularly with the veterans in the crowd,” he said. “Thank you so much for your service.”

Roberson also told the veterans, “Thank you for the freedoms that we enjoy every day. Thank you for the political process that lets us know whether our candidate wins or not. Our democracy will continue. Thank you for your heroism and putting your life on the line for our great country — and for each one of us.”

He also called for those at the gathering who are not veterans to turn that thanks into action by supporting the Tri-County Veterans Home, supported by the Mercer Foundation, and by supporting the home supported by the Men’s Christian Fellowship.

He also asked veterans who need help because of addiction or post-traumatic stress disorder to reach out to the local American Legion or the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and also asked veterans who have not done so to consider joining those organizations.

The Memorial Day ceremony was organized by the Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe counties.

City Councilman W.B. Bullock, who is a committee chaplain, told the gathering, “Thank you all for being here and for your feelings toward these people here, all the way through here.”

Bullock also told the gathering that as they walk out of Jack Laughery Park to look at the plaques and the stones in place and to return occasionally and find the names of some of their loved ones and of people who were from all around.

“Remember and honor those who have served for us,” he said.

One of those who served and who was among the gathering Monday was Terry Johnson, who was in the Army from 1970 to 1973 and 1979 to 1992, and who achieved the rank of sergeant first-class.

Johnson served from 1970 to 1971 in what was South Vietnam.

Of what Memorial Day means to him, Johnson said, with visible emotion on his face, “It brings back the memories of those guys I served with that didn’t make it home.”

Asked whether he thinks about them, he said, “From time to time, they stay in your head.”

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Greenville church memorial honors Uvalde shooting victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina Christian organizations are continuing to mourn the loss of those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A memorial was up Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. Outside of the church stand 21 empty chairs, 19 small chairs for the children, and...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Native Named ECPPS School Superintendent

ELIZABETH CITY – The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. Keith Parker as the next superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS). Dr. Parker will take office on July 1, 2022. Dr. Parker is a native of Four Oaks and a 2004...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faith, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Society
ncdps.gov

Wendy Hardy Named Warden at Roanoke River Correctional

The Division of Adult Correction has named Wendy Hardy as the new warden at the Roanoke River Correctional Institution in Tillery. Hardy had been the assistant chief of security for the prison system since 2021. “Warden Hardy has almost a quarter-century of experience, a deep understanding of our security needs...
ROANOKE, VA
WNCT

Kinston to host the Chitlin Circuit

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to perk up your ears. On Thursday, a dedication ceremony will be held to recognize the role funk music has played. The celebration of the first historic marker to the Birth of Funk Music will be held at 129 N. Queen St. in Kinston from 4-7 p.m. At 4 […]
KINSTON, NC
piratemedia1.com

New community pool to hold grand opening

As final touches are made, the Greenville, North Carolina, community can expect to see the grand opening of a new community pool at Thomas Foreman Park on June 3 at 4 p.m. following almost a year of construction. Don Octigan, director of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department, said the project...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Veteran#U S Army Brig
neusenews.com

Save the date! Summerfest 2022 kicks off on June 11, 2022

Kinston’s annual Summerfest kicks off on June 11, 2022 with a concert presented by Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DKR) at Pearson Park. Breadwine and Blooze, the band who performed during last year’s July 4th weekend fireworks display, will return to Kinston for an evening filled with food, vendors, and music.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
NASH COUNTY, NC
biznewspost.com

Edgecombe County puts trauma front and center to heal the community

Students in the Honor Opportunity Purpose and Excellence — HOPE — program start each morning by breathing. The alternative high school, nested within Tarboro High in Edgecombe County, is led by Quarry Williams, a man who’s moved up the public school food chain from bus driver to school counselor to administrator and nearly everything in between.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Mount Olive Tribune

Let’s keep children safe

Some days, they flow freely. Other days, they’re jumbled into pieces like a jigsaw puzzle. You try to find the corner pieces and work your way inside. It’s a myriad of confusion, especially this week. Where to start?. The shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston Health introduces new name, logo

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston Health announced its new name and logo on Wednesday to align itself with UNC Health. Starting June 1, the hospital will rename itself UNC Health Johnston. UNC Health introduced its new brand identity in Feb. 2020 as part of an overall transformation strategy. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington County Early College High School celebrates Class of 2022

WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Class of 2022 at Washington County Early College High School celebrated their high school graduation at the Roanoke River Maritime Museum in Plymouth, N.C. The dual enrollment program, which allows students to start taking college courses while in high school, saw 12 students presented with high school diplomas, seven of whom also […]
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

What happened to University of Mount Olive at Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
cbs17

Thousands flock to central NC lakes on Memorial Day weekend

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the unofficial start of summer and with beautiful weather, it means more time outdoors for many. With a number of COVID restrictions loosened, some people took to the water Sunday to relax over Memorial Day weekend at Falls Lake. This Memorial Day...
THEATER & DANCE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
524
Followers
489
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy