Solemn ceremony honors fallen warriors

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Arnold Gordon-Bray gave extensive and heartfelt remarks during the Memorial Day Ceremony on a sunny and hot Monday morning at the Rocky Mount Veterans Memorial at Jack Laughery Park downtown.

Gordon-Bray, of Rocky Mount, who is a consultant, was the guest speaker during what was a ceremony to honor veterans whose lives were cut short in defense of America’s freedoms at home and America’s interests abroad and also to honor veterans who returned home and later died.

Monday also marked the first time since 2014 that Gordon-Bray addressed such a military-oriented gathering at Jack Laughery Park.

“And a lot has changed, but my commitment to Rocky Mount has not,” Gordon-Bray said.

“My current home is now the longest-tenured building in which I’ve ever lived continuously,” Gordon-Bray said, also noting his children are back near him.

Gordon-Bray told the gathering that he had the coronavirus last week and had to quarantine but feels more alive than ever — he had previously gotten two booster shots — and noted that because he has grown facial hair, which his wife likes, he was not wearing a uniform.

At the same time, Gordon-Bray noted the presence of a display close to the speaker’s podium to illustrate the honors earned that enabled him to be at the podium.

Gordon-Bray also noted he was wearing a cap bearing the crest of what had been his regiment, three of whose members did not return to their homes.

He noted that in parts of America, Memorial Day marks the celebratory start of summer and that some might say it started Monday.

“Even in this period of isolation and social distancing, it is still a day off and a day to fire up that grill, maybe even to take a dip in a pool,” he said. “But first and foremost, it is to celebrate the rights of freedom we in this country enjoy thanks to the sacrifices of so many generations of men and women.

“And we should celebrate. We should celebrate. Indeed, we should celebrate as loudly as possible and remember those who paid with their lives. We owe them that as well as our private thanks,” he said.

Among his many other remarks, he noted there are some 400,000 remains buried in Arlington National Cemetery, and that some 130,000 servicemen and servicewomen who committed their essence in defense of the nation’s objectives and interests are buried in numerous other cemeteries in numerous other nations worldwide.

He also spoke of touring cemeteries and seeing the numerous headstones from the times of all the wars, and also of reflecting on the continuing cycle of American veterans who entered combat, emboldened by faith in the constitution.

In the meantime, he said, “Surviving veterans continue to serve our nation in place of those who perished around the world, in deserts, swamps, mountains, freezing temperatures, scorching heat, rolling plains, crowded cities or now this COVID environment.

“We will honor those heroes who have worn the uniform of this nation and today specifically those who were called to their eternal home while in uniform,” he said.

“To the loved ones of the deceased, the sacrifices you make and continue to endure are a testament to your family’s courage, strength and resilience,” he said. “I am proud to be here in this community on this day, celebrating the commitment and memory of our fallen brethren.

“I charge all of us to earn — to earn — the freedoms for which our servicemen died,” he said.

Gordon-Bray served in the Army from 1978 to 2013 and his career included serving in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 82nd Airborne Division.

Gordon-Bray is a veteran of the Iraq War and served in combat there. His service included helping raise the Iraqi Army from about 35,000 soldiers to roughly 300,000 soldiers, but he has said he believes that, most importantly, he helped build a nation.

Mayor Sandy Roberson also spoke during the ceremony Monday.

“As the son, the nephew and grandson of veterans, there is no other place that I’d rather be than right here with you now, particularly with the veterans in the crowd,” he said. “Thank you so much for your service.”

Roberson also told the veterans, “Thank you for the freedoms that we enjoy every day. Thank you for the political process that lets us know whether our candidate wins or not. Our democracy will continue. Thank you for your heroism and putting your life on the line for our great country — and for each one of us.”

He also called for those at the gathering who are not veterans to turn that thanks into action by supporting the Tri-County Veterans Home, supported by the Mercer Foundation, and by supporting the home supported by the Men’s Christian Fellowship.

He also asked veterans who need help because of addiction or post-traumatic stress disorder to reach out to the local American Legion or the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and also asked veterans who have not done so to consider joining those organizations.

The Memorial Day ceremony was organized by the Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe counties.

City Councilman W.B. Bullock, who is a committee chaplain, told the gathering, “Thank you all for being here and for your feelings toward these people here, all the way through here.”

Bullock also told the gathering that as they walk out of Jack Laughery Park to look at the plaques and the stones in place and to return occasionally and find the names of some of their loved ones and of people who were from all around.

“Remember and honor those who have served for us,” he said.

One of those who served and who was among the gathering Monday was Terry Johnson, who was in the Army from 1970 to 1973 and 1979 to 1992, and who achieved the rank of sergeant first-class.

Johnson served from 1970 to 1971 in what was South Vietnam.

Of what Memorial Day means to him, Johnson said, with visible emotion on his face, “It brings back the memories of those guys I served with that didn’t make it home.”

Asked whether he thinks about them, he said, “From time to time, they stay in your head.”