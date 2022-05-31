Paint collection, giveaway events to be offered

A new joint venture by Keep America Beautiful of Nash and Edgecombe Counties and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is planned to keep paint out of landfills and also provide free paint for the taking.

Two separate events, a paint collection and paint giveaway, are planned this month.

The paint collection is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Additional collection dates are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-10.

The public can drop off used or unopened house paints and primers no larger than five gallons at the Rocky Mount Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 627 Tarrytown Center in Rocky Mount.

Paint must be in good condition. Latex, oil-based, water-based and acrylic house paints will be the only paint accepted.

Keep America Beautiful Coordinator Stephanie Collins said latex paints are considered hazardous waste and are not accepted at convenience centers. Non-latex paints, Collins said, can be dried out with sand or cat litter and thrown away in residential trash.

Latex paint is considered hazardous to the environment because some of its formulas can be toxic to aquatic organisms, which is why dumping excess paint into storm drains is prohibited. Paint containing mildew inhibitors and lead or metals used in color pigments is also considered dangerous, as are the plastic compounds in some paints that include arsenic and formaldehyde.

Collins said the new paint collection project is a direct result of public need, as she receives calls daily from people asking where they can take the paint for disposal. Additionally, Collins said more than 50 percent of hazardous waste collected during K.A.B.’s annual Household Hazardous Waste collection event in November is paint, which costs between $1-$5 per gallon to recycle.

The paint giveaway is the second related event planned for one day at 10 a.m. June 11 at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Customers must be at least 18 years old and there will be a limit of two free gallons per customer.

Collins said paint has a shelf life of between 10-15 years, so most paint that people throw away is still good and just needs to be thoroughly mixed. The paints available at the paint giveaway will be mixed in advance.

“We decided to have this event to keep paints that are still good out of our landfills, and help the community,” she said.