Wesleyan Roundup: Acosta reaches national quarterfinals

N.C. Wesleyan University senior, No. 6-ranked Jhonny Acosta, finished in the top eight (national quarterfinals) this weekend during the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Individual Championships in Orlando, Fla.

Acosta cruised to a straight-set first round win on Friday morning.

Acosta then won his second match of the day on Friday in the Round of 16 by defeating Wisconsin-Whitewater’s John Zakowski 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) to advance to Saturday morning’s quarterfinal action.

“Jhonny represented N.C. Wesleyan very well Friday. He played with tremendous heart and passion to defeat two elite players,” commented head coach Albie Brice.

Acosta then played second-seeded Stan Morris of Middlebury (Vermont) on Saturday in the National Quarterfinals, but fell in straight sets 5-7, 3-6 to the steady No. 2 seed.

The quarterfinal matchup between Acosta and Morris was actually the second meeting of the season between the top-ranked foes. Morris defeated Acosta 6-4, 7-6 in the ITA Cup Semifinals back in October.

Acosta finished the year 22-7 on the season. Morris is the top-ranked player in the Northeast Region while Acosta became an All-American this season with his ITA Regional Title in September and top-eight finish at Nationals this weekend.

Morris moved on to meet the top-ranked player from the West Region in the National Semifinals later Saturday while the top half of the bracket saw Johns Hopkins’ No. 2 Vishnu Joshi play Tufts’ No. 1 Isaac Gorelik. Gorelik defeated Acosta last weekend in the Team Championships Regional Final 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in a tightly-played match.

In the first round Friday morning, Acosta dominated his foe from national runner-up Case Western Reserve (Ohio), Vishwa Aduru, defeating him 6-2, 6-3 to get him rolling on the day.

Acosta’s opponent in the second round on Friday afternoon had won a three-set battle earlier in the day. Zakowski is ranked second in the Central Region, while Acosta is ranked first in the Atlantic South Region.

Acosta is the reigning ITA South Region Champion and USA South Team Champion and Conference Player of the Year.

Mariah Brooks finishes 11th in 100M; named second-team All-American

N.C. Wesleyan freshman sprinter Mariah Brooks was named a second-team All-American on May 20 as she finished 11th overall out of 22 in the 100 meters at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships from the University of Mount Union in Geneva, Ohio.

Brooks needed to finish in the top nine to qualify for Saturday’s final, but her time of 11.996 seconds fell just short of the 11.978 mark that she needed to make the finals.

Isabelle Hogue of Nebraska Wesleyan ended up winning the 100-meter race in a time of 11.57 seconds on Saturday.

Brooks set the USA South Conference record with a time of 11.91 seconds in the 100 meters back in April as she was named Rookie of the Year.