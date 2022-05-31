ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

From beginner to a champion: RMA's Roeder wins state high jump title

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: This is the first of two articles about state champions in high school track and field during the 2022 season.

Audrey Roeder learned how to high jump 15 minutes before her first-ever high school track meet as a freshman at Rocky Mount Academy.

When she cleared 4 feet, 8 inches, a competitor’s mother went up to her, thinking Roeder was an experienced jumper.

“She asked me how long I had been doing it,” Roeder said. “I told her it was my first time (that day) and she said her daughter was state champion and I had just beat her. I was like, ‘What?’”

It was only a matter of time before Roeder earned that moniker herself.

Roeder, now a sophomore, became a state champion in the high jump during the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III Track and Field Championships at Mount Olive College on May 20, winning with an effort of 4-10.

Roeder started at 4-2 and cleared it on her first attempt. She made 4-6 on her second try and then cleared 4-8 her first time.

What she didn’t know was that 4-8 sealed the state championship.

“I went up to 4-9, and I am the only girl left,” Roeder said. “I turned to my coach and asked if I was state champion. They (officials) said I could continue jumping, so I wanted to do that. Even though then I knew I had won, I wanted to keep going.”

Roeder cleared 4-9 on the third try and made 4-10 on her second attempt.

“I was thrilled and wanted to celebrate but didn’t want to make any of the other girls feel bad, because they were all very supportive,” she said. “It’s a great environment and I didn’t want to brag in such a way to put anybody down because everyone had done pretty well.”

Though Roeder eventually got tired and fatigued due to the heat and couldn’t get to 4-11, she left as the state champion and went over to celebrate with family members who were outside the fence.

Roeder’s success story is somewhat remarkable considering RMA does not have the facilities to train for the high jump and they have to travel for meets.

“A lot of her practice time on a high jump mat actually would take place when we would go to meets,” said RMA head coach Brian Winham. “She would also watch YouTube videos on high jumping. She has been good at overcoming the lack of facilities for training.”

Roeder, who had played basketball at RMA since the eighth grade, was approached by Coach Winham to consider track after friends told her she should try out for the sport.

“I had a lot of people telling me that I had such long legs, I should do track,” said Roeder, who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall. “I thought it was funny. But I thought about it and decided it could be fun.”

Roeder started track as a freshman with the hurdles. She has also participated in other running events.

A few hours before her first meet in Wilmington, Roeder was informed by Coach Winham that she would be competing in the high jump.

“I must have been clearing the hurdles well,” she said. “I asked him what high jump was, and he said he’d teach me when we got there.”

With just 15 minutes of instruction, Roeder cleared 4-8 her first meet but then went down to 4-6 and 4-4 at other meets after learning she’d beaten a state champion.

“I don’t know why I went down. Coach Winham thinks I was in my head about it,” she said. “My dad has videos where I completely changed my style after learning that. It shows the power of the mind.

“There was nothing hindering me from jumping that high because I didn’t know I couldn’t do it. I didn’t know the average jump height for a girl so I kept going.”

Roeder has since developed her own consistent style of jumping with the help of Winham and Austin Luper.

“I jump off my left foot,” she said. ”It’s very good to have a routine because if I change the jump, I may not get as high. I have a measuring tape that’s helpful because I can tell when my steps are off and it changes my jump significantly. Coach Winham has been a good teacher who explained it very well and showed me so I could retain it. (Coach Luper) has helped me with my steps placement.”

Roeder said her focus is simple when she stands on her mark.

“I try to clear my mind of everything when I get up there because if I start thinking of anything, I am distracting myself in a way that can mess up the jump,” she said. “When I am clear and calm, I can jump better. I try to be focused with my steps, and once I stand on my sticker (where I start running from), my goal is to clear the mark. It’s a mental game — if I feel good about it, it goes well. If I picture I am jumping six inches higher than I actually am, I get over it (the height) better.”

Roeder, who was born in the United States, has dual citizenship in this country and in Tasmania-Australia (Tasmania is an island state of Australia), where much of her family still resides. Her mother, who is 5-8, was an athlete and is also Tasmanian-Australian, while her grandmother high jumped and set a school record at her school in Australia.

Her family, which also includes her father and sister (she also has dual citizenship), have lived in Rocky Mount for many years.

“I’ve been at RMA since the beginning. I am a lifer,” she said, smiling.

Luper said Roeder’s success has been due to her work ethic.

“Audrey is a great person and very talented. What she has been able to do in the high jump has been amazing,” Luper said. “Coach Winham approached her about trying high jump at the beginning of last track season because of her height, and that seemed like an impossible feat without a track or high jump mat to practice on.

“From her very first time competing in it last year, you could tell that if she worked hard and believed in herself then she could do great things in the high jump. Everything she has achieved has come from her hard work and ability. I am so proud of how she went from someone with no experience in the high jump to getting to where she is today.”

Roeder says her goal is to keep working and improving.

“I would like to aim for five feet and continue to get better, and if there is an opportunity, I would love to do it in college,” she said.

She has enjoyed the experience thus far.

“Track is wonderful and if someone is on the fence about doing it, I would tell them to absolutely do it,” Roeder said. “Everyone is so supportive, especially the competitors. The coaches have been great and it’s a great environment and a great experience.”

FOX8 News

NC woman wins $100,000 after buying $1 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shirdana Jordan, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jordan bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Native Named ECPPS School Superintendent

ELIZABETH CITY – The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. Keith Parker as the next superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS). Dr. Parker will take office on July 1, 2022. Dr. Parker is a native of Four Oaks and a 2004...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Complex

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
cbs17

Thousands flock to central NC lakes on Memorial Day weekend

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the unofficial start of summer and with beautiful weather, it means more time outdoors for many. With a number of COVID restrictions loosened, some people took to the water Sunday to relax over Memorial Day weekend at Falls Lake. This Memorial Day...
THEATER & DANCE
