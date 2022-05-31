ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avocado veggie sandwich perfect for a fast dinner

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFrst_0fvKThTL00

Ripe avocado mixed with tomatoes, and hot pepper sauce makes a tasty, vegetarian sandwich. Adding a little bought pesto sauce adds more flavor. This sandwich is perfect for a quick dinner.

You may have to plan a little in advance to ripen your avocado. One tip to help avocados ripen is to remove the stem and place them in a bag in a warm spot.

Helpful Hints:

You can use any type of bread.

If pesto sauce isn’t available, use a mild drained salsa.

You can use any type of shredded cheese.

Countdown:

Prepare ingredients.

Make avocado mixture.

Toast bread.

Assemble sandwich.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 tomato, 2 small ripe avocados, 1 lemon, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 container reduced-fat pesto sauce, 1 loaf whole wheat bread, 1 package Monterey Jack or Mexican-style cheese, 1 package washed, ready-to-eat lettuce, 1 cucumber and 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing.

AVOCADO VEGGIE SANDWICH

Yield: 2 servings

1 small tomato, sliced (about ¾ cup)

2 small ripe avocados, peeled, seed removed, mashed (about 1 cup)

½ tablespoon lemon juice

Several drops hot pepper sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-fat pesto sauce

4 slices whole wheat bread

½ cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack or Mexican-style cheese

Several lettuce leaves

½ cup sliced cucumber

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Slice tomato. Mash avocado in a bowl. Add lemon juice, hot pepper sauce and pesto sauce. Mix well. Toast bread. Spread avocado on 2 of the slices. Add sliced tomato to the avocado. Add cheese over the tomato. Place the two remaining bread slices on top to form a sandwich. Place on two plates.

Divide the lettuce leaves between the two plates. Place cucumber slices on the lettuce. Drizzle dressing over the cucumber.

Per serving: 526 calories (57% from fat), 33.2 g fat (7.4 g saturated, 16.9 g monounsaturated), 21 mg cholesterol, 16.5 g protein, 43.3 g carbohydrates, 14.9 g fiber, 499 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

