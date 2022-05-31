ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Odyssey’s 17th annual Ten-Minute Play Festival

Founded in 2006, Theatre Odyssey has been producing new, original short plays in Sarasota.

The company produces three festivals annually, a One-Act Play Festival in the fall which draws plays from writers through-out the United States, the Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival in the winter for middle and high school students from a multi-county area around Sarasota and Manatee Counties, and the iconic Ten-Minute Play Festival in the spring that receives submissions from playwrights through-out Florida.

The plays are judged by theater professionals who lean heavily on the written words of the plays and are performed at the Jane B. Cook Theatre at the FSU/Asolo Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

This year’s festival will run from June 9-12, with evening performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 9-11 and a matinee at 2 p.m. June 12. All eight finalist plays are performed each evening and at the matinee. Following the June 12 matinee, the Best Play is announced. The winning playwright for this festival will receive the Verna Safran Prize of $500.

For additional information or tickets, visit www.theatreodyssey.org.

