Rachel Zegler sends cryptic tweet that have fans speculating about her casting in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rachel Zegler has sent out a rather cryptic tweet that some fans shave deciphered as her being cast in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The 21-year-old West Side Story star took to Twitter on early Monday morning, tweeting out, 'listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?'

The tweet went viral with many commenting that the first letter of each word in her tweet spells out one of the main characters in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - Lucy Gray Baird.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5f1L_0fvKSO0H00
Cryptic: Rachel Zegler has sent out a rather cryptic tweet that some fans shave deciphered as her being cast in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Tweet: The 21-year-old West Side Story star took to Twitter on early Monday morning, tweeting out, 'listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJcDj_0fvKSO0H00
First letter: The tweet went viral with many commenting that the first letter of each word in her tweet spells out one of the main characters in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - Lucy Gray Baird

While Zegler herself didn't comment on any possible hidden messages in her tweet, it does come after a key piece of casting was announced.

Tom Blyth, who plays the title character in Epix's Billy The Kid series, was cast in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as future Panem president Coriolanus Snow.

The prequel novel, written by The Hunger Games trilogy author Suzanne Collins, is set roughly 60 years before the original trilogy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1UEH_0fvKSO0H00
 Prequel: The prequel novel, written by The Hunger Games trilogy author Suzanne Collins, is set roughly 60 years before the original trilogy

The story follows 18-year-old Snow, who belongs to a once-wealthy family, who gets the break he's been waiting for that he hopes will change his family's fortunes.

He is selected to mentor one of the 'tributes' in the 10th Annual Hunger Games, though he's disappointed to learn that he was chosen to mentor the tribute from the poorest area of Panem - District 12 - a 16-year-old girl named Lucy Gray Baird.

She captivates all of Panem with her singing at the reaping ceremony, as Lucy and Coriolanus team up to swing the odds ever in their favor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLT3d_0fvKSO0H00
Odds: She captivates all of Panem with her singing at the reaping ceremony, as Lucy and Coriolanus team up to swing the odds ever in their favor

While Zegler's casting has yet to be confirmed, she did also comment on a tweet about her burgeoning movie career.

One fan tweeted, 'it’s official. i have no idea what ur next move is,' which she quote-retweeted and said 'i've peaked.'

The actress made her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's beloved musical remake of West Side Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5Wi4_0fvKSO0H00
Not confirmed: While Zegler's casting has yet to be confirmed, she did also comment on a tweet about her burgeoning movie career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0GKq_0fvKSO0H00
Peaked: One fan tweeted, 'it’s official. i have no idea what ur next move is,' which she quote-retweeted and said 'i've peaked'

She'll next be seen on the big screen in Warner Bros.' Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a sequel to their 2019 superhero film Shazam.

The actress is currently in production on the animated comedy adventure Spellbound.

She is also currently filming the live-action rendition of Disney's Snow White, playing the title character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGVRV_0fvKSO0H00
Coming soon: She'll next be seen on the big screen in Warner Bros.' Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a sequel to their 2019 superhero film Shazam

