PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department isn’t slowing down with its “Window Cling” program. It expanded to Newk’s Eatery on 23rd St. and Gene’s Oyster Bar in Millville Wednesday. The popular program is an effort to limit people from hanging around businesses when they’re not permitted to do so. It also allows the police to act on the business owner’s behalf without having to call for permission.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO