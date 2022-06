SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - When heading to Lake Somerville, law enforcement familiar with the area are asking people to be careful due to the nature of the lake. “When any individual comes out to a lake especially Lake Somerville, some things they need to consider it’s not a swimming pool. There is no gradual grade throughout the entire lake, there are sudden drop-offs so where you think you’re walking into one or two feet of water, you take an extra step and you could hit a five-foot drop-off,” State Game Warden Jayme Deschaaf said.

SOMERVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO