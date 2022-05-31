ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Today in History: May 31, the Johnstown Flood

By The Associated Press
Daily Standard
 2 days ago

Today is Tuesday, May 31, the 151st day of 2022. There are 214 days left in the year. On May 31, 1889, some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town. On this date:. In...

dailystandard.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Governor visits Pittsburgh to push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, to once again make a push for his plan to send direct payments to some Pennsylvania households. According to the administration, the state has $2.2 billion remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Democrats want to use about $500 million of it to send checks to Pennsylvanians. Households earning $80,000 or less could receive up to $2,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Defense manufacturer business opens its doors in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) officially opened its new headquarters along Scalp Avenue Wednesday. The NCDMM was founded in 2003 and is committed to revitalizing the nation’s defense manufacturing industry to ensure the U.S. warfighter always has a superior advantage. They help improve quality, reduce cost […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Natalie Carbone Mangini was trailblazing scientist, restaurateur

Natalie Carbone Mangini spent her life as a trailblazer, continually opening new doors for women in science while wearing the hats of mother and restaurateur. In 93 years, Mangini shattered the glass ceiling when she became the first woman scientist employed at the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Division, raised four children with her late husband, Vincent, and was a familiar face greeting customers at the former Carbone’s Restaurant in Crabtree, opened by her parents in 1938.
WTAJ

U.S. Navy helicopter to land in Johnstown for Showcase for Commerce

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A U.S. Navy helicopter will be landing in downtown Johnstown Thursday for the Showcase for Commerce. The MH-60S aircraft is part of an exhibit for the showcase and will stay on the ground for a few hours. Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) and Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) developed a mine countermeasure system […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
AccuWeather

The day a tsunamilike flood struck a landlocked mountain town

More than 130 years ago a small town was wiped out in minutes when a 40-foot-high tsunamilike wave stormed along at 40 mph and triggered a black “death mist” as it laid waste to the land. Residents of the Pennsylvania steel town that fateful May morning in the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

The north side of Penn Avenue, between 15th Street and the base of the 16th Street Bridge in the Strip District, is a construction zone, with a chain link fence blocking the sidewalk and yellow caution tape encircling an abandoned shopping cart at the east end of the block. Just past multiple orange traffic cones sits the identity-obscuring, small glass block facade of the Real Luck Cafe, commonly known as Lucky’s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf pushes lawmakers to send families $2,000 stimulus checks

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf was in West View Wednesday, pushing his plan to send $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families.  He's calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass the legislation that would use some of the leftover American Rescue Plan funds to send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians with a household income of $80,000 or less."I'm talking about $2 billion that's sitting in a checking account out in Harrisburg that if we don't use it by the end of 2024, we have to send it back to Washington. Do you want to do that? I don't," Wolf said.Wolf said the funding would also help with the skyrocketing inflation.House Republican caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman has said Republicans aren't on board with the governor's idea. Sen. Devlin Robinson, a Bridgeville Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said his colleagues think there are better ways to spend the money, like funding bridge work on I-79 instead of tolling the interstate. But without support from the Republicans who control the General Assembly, there won't be a state stimulus check.  
WEST VIEW, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What's That: The concrete remains of an old lumber mill in Greensburg

Behind Offutt Field in Greensburg, a walk along South Urania Avenue offers an unencumbered view of the football game, along a long stretch of unusually thick concrete that runs for several hundred feet along the road. As it approaches what is now MB Bride, the concrete wall is broken up...
GREENSBURG, PA
hopculture.com

The 10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh

It is no secret that the Hop Culture team loves Pittsburgh. First of all, Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould calls the ‘Burgh home. But more than that we’ve made some serious friendships in and around all the incredible drinking neighborhoods. Which is why we named this almost-Midwestern town one of our “5 Favorite Under-the-Radar Beer Cities of 2021.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA team takes on the Murph Challenge to honor Lt. Michael Murphy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some KDKA team members took the time on Sunday to remember Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL.It's called the Murph Challenge -- a workout done across the country each Memorial Day weekend.KDKA's Briana Smith and Royce Jones were among other team members to partake in the challenge.The workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1 mile run.
PITTSBURGH, PA
uniontownhospital.com

Tricounty Urology joins WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital

UNIONTOWN, Pa. –WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital announced Wednesday that regional urology practice – Tricounty Urology – has officially joined the health system. “This acquisition is a major win for our community as we further establish our commitment to ensuring the availability of the services and care that our patients depend on,” David Hess, M.D., CEO of Uniontown Hospital, said. “The physicians and advanced practice providers with this group are incredibly talented and dedicated, and we are very happy to be able to welcome them into the WVU Medicine family.”
UNIONTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore the Climax Tunnel

Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County. Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

