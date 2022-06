Rockland County Executive Ed Day released the following statement regarding NYS Senate Bill S6197-C/Assembly Bill A8560-C. “I’m appalled that with only days left in this legislative session, New York’s state elected officials are, in what can only be described as a power grab, pushing for an unconstitutional violation of the voting rights, the right to responsive local government, and right to self-determination of every resident of this State outside of New York City.

