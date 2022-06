SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park. According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.Later, a witness told police...

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO