KLST Evening Forecast: Monday May 30th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

Tonight, meteor showers will be possible as the earth moves through the trail of the comet, 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or SW3, for short. The Tau Herculids shower will show up best overnight tonight going into the the early morning hour, but some increased cloud coverage from the southeast could play the role of spoiler.

Hot and dry conditions for this Memorial Day as temperatures remain in 90s for much of the state. Tonight, will stay warm as overnight lows dip back into the mid 70s.

Midweek, the next cold front will move into the region pulling those afternoon highs back to the low 90s and closer to average for this time of year. The cooler temperatures will be felt more widespread than the isolated rain chances. The greatest chance for rain will remain up along I-20 and to the north of the area. Some showers and storms will be possible but most of the region will stay dry.

The impacts of the cold front on Wednesday will be short lived as temperatures rebound back up to the 100s going into the weekend.

