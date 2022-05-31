ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Deals helper in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Miller logged an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Miller...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Yardbarker

Copp Trade Looking Better for Jets Thanks to Rangers’ Playoff Success

The Andrew Copp trade is looking better for the Winnipeg Jets than it initially did thanks to the New York Rangers’ playoff success. Rangers Advance Past Round 2; Second-Rounder in Trade Upgrades to First. Many Jets fans were temporary Blueshirts boosters over the first two rounds of the Stanley...
NHL
Yardbarker

“Sorry About Your First” – Copp, Rangers Move on to Third Round

The New York Rangers have officially made it to the Eastern Conference Final, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7 on the road at PNC Arena on Monday night. The game was only close until opening puck drop; it was all Rangers from that point on. Just four years removed from the team issuing a statement to its fans on the current rebuild process, New York navigated its way through two rounds of playoff hockey and now finds itself setup to face off against the dominant Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Ryan Strome
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Rangers blowout Bolts to open series

The NHL Playoffs saw a dominant performance by the New York Rangers to open the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Before the puck dropped two narratives had formed. For the Tampa Bay Lightning it was about rest versus rust and for the Rangers it was about having to face a number one goalie for the first time this postseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
Yardbarker

It’s time to believe in these New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are an inexperienced young team with a handful of vets, plenty of kids, and some role players sprinkled around the lineup. Oh! And a goalie who is elite in every way. By beating the Carolina Hurricanes in Games 6 and 7, they are one of only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Getting regular work at keystone

Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. He'll be included in the lineup for the 12th game in a row and may have supplanted Tyler Wade as the Angels' preferred option at the keystone even once Anthony Rendon (wrist) returns from the injured list and Wade no longer has a path to playing time at third base. While starting the previous 11 contests, Rengifo has slashed .295/.340/.409 with a home run and a stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy