Tampa, FL

Rays' Wander Franco: Nursing quad issue

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Franco was removed from Monday night's game against the Rangers due to a...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Watch: Rangers Eli White Robs Rays of Home Run

Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White doesn’t just have great speed. He also had a great glove. Tampa Ray Rays slugger Ji-Man Choi found that out the hard way on Monday night at Globe Life Field. In the top of the first the Rays had two runners on, after...
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Rangers face the Rays with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Rays -123, Rangers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Texas has a 24-25 record overall and a 12-13 record at home. The Rangers are 17-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Pérez keeps rolling after liner off leg, Rangers beat Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martín Pérez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97 mph liner off his right leg, lowering his majors-leading ERA with seven scoreless innings in the Texas Rangers' 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.Corey Seager homered for Texas' first hit in the fourth inning, with Adolis García adding a two-run shot two batters later as the Rangers won for the first sixth time in seven games and reached .500 (24-24) for the first time this season.Pérez needed a few minutes to recover after Taylor Walls' scorching infield single in the second. The left-hander stayed in,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rangers Surge to .500 With Victory over Tampa Bay

The Texas Rangers finished their magnificent May with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers, after a 7-14 April, finished off May with a 17-10 record, which is the third-best month of any team in the American League. With the victory, the Rangers moved to .500 (24-24), which is the latest in the season they've been .500 since they were 74-74 on Sept. 12, 2019.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not starting Wednesday

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino went 0-for-11 with an RBI and six strikeouts over his last four games, and he continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Choi double in 11th for Rays in 4-3 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ji-Man Choi had a disputed checked-swing strike that led to his manager’s ejection, then a big swing-and-miss when his helmet flew off his head. That at-bat ended with an RBI double that put Tampa Bay ahead to stay. Choi’s adventurous trip to the plate...
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas has yet to swing a bat since suffering ankle sprain on May 17

Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is not expected to be back in Triple-A Worcester’s lineup anytime soon, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Casas suffered a high right ankle sprain at Polar Park on May 17 after tweaking that particular ankle on at least two separate occasions. He was placed on the 7-day injured list five days later and has yet to swing a bat since then.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Exits with apparent injury

Rodriguez was removed from Wednesday's start with Triple-A Norfolk due to an apparent injury, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. The 22-year-old delivered 5.2 scoreless innings before being looked at by the training staff and leaving Wednesday's contest. According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun, the mound visit during the sixth inning occurred after Rodriguez saw his fastball velocity drop to 89 mph from the mid 90s. The right-hander, who is one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the apparent injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Sitting Game 2

Diaz is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Miami. Diaz started Game 1 and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, and it's hardly a surprise he won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Brian Serven will take over behind the plate in the nightcap.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ

