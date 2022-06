The Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames are on opposite sides of the NHL right now. The rebuilding Red Wings are set to make their sixth-straight top-10 selection in the NHL Draft this July. Meanwhile, the Flames were just recently knocked out of the second round of the playoffs after finishing atop the Pacific Division during the regular season. While one team is building towards getting back into the playoffs, the other is building towards their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2004.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO