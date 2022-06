Effective: 2022-05-30 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE POLK RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN

