ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Baseball: Dreadnaughts score four in the seventh to topple Monroe

By Terry Jacoby
welovedexter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dreadnaughts broke a 4-4 deadlock with a four-run seventh inning in an 8-4 win over Monroe in an SEC Red Division contest on Friday. Dexter pounded out 11 hits and tied...

welovedexter.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 early bold predictions for Michigan football in 2022

The Michigan football program looks to build off a breakthrough season under Jim Harbaugh. Even if the Michigan football team pulls back a tad in 2022, the Wolverines look to be here to stay under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While he did play flirt with the Minnesota Vikings, the former...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Plymouth Native Aria Hutchinson Crowned Miss Michigan 2022

(CBS DETROIT) — Plymouth native Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has been crowned Miss Michigan 2022. Hutchinson was named the winner on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. She competed against 77 other candidates. She was crowned by last year’s winner Taylor Hale. “Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. Today I can humbly say that I am #MissMichiganUSA 2022,” Hutchinson said on official Miss Michigan social media pages. Hutchinson will compete in Miss USA later this year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PLYMOUTH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, MI
Monroe, MI
Sports
City
Dexter, MI
Dexter, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WILX-TV

Michigan International Speedway hosts tire test ahead of NASCAR race

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - NASCAR drivers took to the circuit’s fastest racetrack Tuesday night as Michigan International Speedway (MIS) hosted night one of a two-day NASCAR Cup Series: tire test. It’s in preparation for the FireKeepers Casino 400 race that will take place at MIS in early August.
BROOKLYN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Red Division
toledocitypaper.com

Drag Racing: Toledo food truck appears on Food Network series

Sugar Vermonte— the drag alter ego of David Gedert— wasn’t planning on going so big so soon with her new business, named “Maybe Cheese Born with It.” The Midwest’s first drag queen-owned mac and cheese food truck, the business began as a pop up concept in Toledo last summer for three months. Sugar and her team were just getting their feet wet and had barely started— then opportunity clicked into place.
TOLEDO, OH
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
SEARS, MI
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOL 11

Person shot in head Thursday in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury Thursday at 1130 Sisson Drive in east Toledo, according to the Toledo Police Department. He was grazed on the top of his head by a bullet and transported to St. Charles Hospital, TPD said. TPD is continuing...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

3 drownings reported in Southeast Michigan over Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Authorities reported three drownings at Southeast Michigan lakes over Memorial Day weekend. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Devil's Lake on Sunday after 39-year-old Thomas O'Leary, of Sylvania, Ohio, went underwater around 2 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced.
SYLVANIA, OH
Great Lakes Now

Massive salmon farm gets green light from Ohio DNR

Despite overwhelming public opposition based on public comments received by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the agency approved a water withdrawal and consumptive use permit for Massachusetts-based Aquabounty on March 14. The permit will allow operators to pull about 28 million gallons from the Michindoh Aquifer to fill tanks...
OHIO STATE
fcnews.org

Cruise Night in Wauseon

Classic cars, custom cars, and other vehicles lined up on Fulton Street Tuesday, May 24 for Cruise Night in Wauseon. Cruise Nights are every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. with Super Cruise the third Tuesday of June, July and August from 6-9 p.m.
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol on a car chase. According to OHSP, they attempted to stop Marcus Justice, 28, of Toledo on Hill Avenue near Roseanna Drive. Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP. OHSP said the...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Michigan man sent to prison for BG storage unit thefts

The Michigan man accused of breaking into several Bowling Green storage units is going to prison. Thomas Owens, 41, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. In May, he pleaded guilty to five counts breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy