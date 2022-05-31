ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansans honors those who have fallen on Memorial day

KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0f4T_0fvKGgz300

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many spend Memorial Day remembering those who died while serving our court.

Across the nation, including right here in Wichita, many ceremonies were held to honor the fallen.

One local veteran said it is important to honor those we have lost on Memorial day because they paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Another local veteran told KSN Reporter Jessica Watson that he attended three ceremonies on Monday, May 30. He told her he is counting his blessings that so many in his family were able to come home after serving.

Wichita pools and splash pads now open to the public

One of the Memorial Day ceremonies was held outside of Century II. At 3 p.m., TAPS was played in honor of the more than a million people who died while serving America.

“Memorial day is so important because if you’re remembered, you will never be forgotten. Our men and women of the military are the ones who paid the price of freedom,” said Herb Duncan, a Vietnam War Veteran.

Duncan comes from a family of veterans. He said taking time on Monday to honor those who have passed is crucial.

“Everyone is asked to play taps. If you are at home, if you have a bugle, a harmonica, a violin, whatever it is, step outside on your porch and play taps,” said Duncan.

The Memorial Day tradition also means so much to Marine Corps Veteran Bob Gault, who thinks of those in his family.

“My dad was a great man he worked in the steel mills of western Pennsylvania and he lived with the guilt of the Korean War on his mind because of some things that happened while he was over there and eventually took his life,” said Gault.

He said his daughter is also in the military and he is proud she too is serving our country.

“I just remember all of those family members that I have been with and we are happy they came home – not all of the people came home,” said Gault.

Gault said he hopes everyone on Monday takes 20 seconds of silence to think of those who have passed for our freedom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

KDOTs recommended detour in Mulvane adds 30 minutes

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) recommended detour in Mulvane will add a 33-minute detour. Starting on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m., Kansas Highway 53/East 119th Street South between U.S. Highway 81 and the end of Kansas Highway 53 will be closed due […]
MULVANE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watson
KSN News

All aboard! Boat tours begin on Wichita’s river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride along the Arkansas River in Wichita? Now, you can! ICT RiverRides inaugural season is underway, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the Air Captial from the water. Captain Sherman Padgett is eager to share his love for boating and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Roy Turner to retire as Wichita Open director

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After 23 years as the tournament director for the Wichita Open and 43 years of coaching and promoting professional sports, Roy Turner has announced his retirement effective Oct. 1, 2022. “I think my passion for Wichita is obvious,” Turner said in a news release. “It is so satisfying to see the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita girl winning fight against rare cancer at St. Jude

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita family knows first-hand how much St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does to help children fighting rare cancers. Peter and Melissa White’s little girl has rare brain cancer, and St. Jude is giving her a fighting chance at surviving it. When Adele White was a baby, she appeared to be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central Ave. in Wichita. It is open […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#War Veteran#Vietnam War#Kansans#Ksnw#Marine Corps
KSN News

Gavin DeGraw concert at the Kansas State Fair canceled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, May 31, the Kansas State Fair announced that Gavin DeGraw will no longer be performing at the fair on Friday, Sept. 16. According to a news release sent out by the Kansas State Fair, this is due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict.” The fair plans to announce a new […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Business with Sedgwick County? Check the address first

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have business at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, you may want to see if the department you need has moved. Several departments are moving to the Ruffin Building at Douglas and Broadway between now and the end of July. A County spokesperson said all the departments will be working remotely […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Is Wellington bridge in disrepair? What KDOT says

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation expects repairs to begin soon on the U.S. 160 viaduct bridge in Wellington. The center lanes of that bridge have been closed. The bridge sets west of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. 160 intersection. Tim Potter, a KDOT spokesman, says the surface layer of the bridge […]
WELLINGTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Pictures: Large hail falling across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Gun violence in Wichita: ‘Our children are killing one another’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and community leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss a number of weekend shootings and to plea for the community to get involved. Watch the full news conference below: The shootings over the holiday weekend left at least two people dead and several others injured. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy