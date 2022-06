CHICO, Calif. — Remember "The Most Interesting Man in the World" ad for Dos Equis beer? That was several years ago, but there's a Chico man who might be his successor. Kris Koenig was the featured speaker at the Rotary meeting. He has a fascinating background: he had his own scuba operation in the Caribbean. He's an Emmy-award-winning filmmaker. It was then that he was stranded in Scotland when a volcano erupted and he stayed up all night learning everything he could from a master distiller.

