'The Rising Of The Shield Hero' Season 2, Episode 9 Live Stream Details, Spoilers

By Tarun Mazumdar
 2 days ago
Naofumi Iwatani and his friends are set to meet a Vassal Weapon Holder in "The Rising of the Shield Hero" Season 2, Episode 9. The upcoming episode is titled "Humming Fairy." The official website has released the synopsis and spoiler stills of Episode 9. Naofumi and the others meet Ethnobalt, who...

