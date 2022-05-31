'The Rising Of The Shield Hero' Season 2, Episode 9 Live Stream Details, Spoilers

If you’re interested in checking out anime but don’t know where to start, consider this your crash course. Growing up Asian American comes with certain perks: you enjoy a wider variety of snacks to bring to school, you usually grow up to be bilingual, and you get to celebrate traditional Asian holidays. In short, your entire world is automatically bigger because you don’t have limited access to just one single culture. It also means you don’t only have regular old American TV to watch — you also get to watch Asian TV. According to Geoff Thew from Mother’s Basement, I had a proper otaku upbringing (“otaku” being a Japanese term for someone with an obsessive interest in anime and manga). My childhood anime consumption was a combination of dubbed Sailor Moon VHS tapes and Dragon Ball on Toonami, before my older sister introduced me to subbed Inuyasha episodes pirated from LiveWire, and full-length episodes of Naruto, FullMetal Alchemist, and Bleach back in the good old days of early YouTube.

