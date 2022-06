TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just a short drive down I-70, Overland Park has been found to be the second-best place in the nation to raise a family. With the average American expected to move about 12 times in their lifetime, WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family - and Overland Park is the second-best.

