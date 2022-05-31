ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Spoon River College baseball player dead

By Rebecca Brumfield
 2 days ago

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Spoon River College’s baseball team is mourning the loss of one of its players Monday night.

In a tweet, the team shared, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce the loss of a current Snapper player. Lukas Goforth tragically lost his life in an accident late last night. Please pray for all of his family, as well as his friends and teammates as we are all heartbroken. RIP #19.”

The Snapper’s coach wrote on Twitter, “Dear Lukas, All day I’ve been at [loss] of words because I know the impact you’ve had on myself, Spoon River Baseball and the Canton Community. So I want to thank you for being a young man that never took short cuts, always had a big smile and loved to compete. Rest easy #19.”

We’re working to learn how Goforth died.

This story will be updated.

hoiabc.com

Autopsy inconclusive on man found dead at Summer Camp Sunday

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the autopsy on Chase S. Edwards, 44, of High Street in Washington, was inconclusive. Harwood says Edwards was pronounced dead at 10:03 a.m. at the scene at Three Sisters Park, site of Summer Camp, on Sunday. Harwood says...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Fentanyl Arrest Made In Spring Valley

A new drug charge for a Spring Valley woman who has a growing wrap sheet. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was arrested by Spring Valley Police last weekend at her home on West 3rd Street. She was picked up on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. The drug Ellis allegedly had was fentanyl.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire at Four Points causes $20k in damage Wednesday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in the basement of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel caused $20,000 in damage Wednesday. At about 3:15 p.m., firefighters arrived to find a dryer full of linens on fire in the basement of the downtown Peoria building. Due to the smoke causing a lack of visibility, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to pinpoint where the fire was.
PEORIA, IL
liveforlivemusic.com

Summer Camp Music Festival 2022: The Weekend In Photos [Gallery/Videos]

Summer Camp Music Festival returned to its traditional Memorial Day home this past weekend at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL. The four-day festival extravaganza featured top performances from moe., Umphrey’s McGee, The Smashing Pumpkins, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Little Feat, STS9, and many more. The weekend marked...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
