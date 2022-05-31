Spoon River College baseball player dead

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Spoon River College’s baseball team is mourning the loss of one of its players Monday night.

In a tweet, the team shared, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce the loss of a current Snapper player. Lukas Goforth tragically lost his life in an accident late last night. Please pray for all of his family, as well as his friends and teammates as we are all heartbroken. RIP #19.”

The Snapper’s coach wrote on Twitter, “Dear Lukas, All day I’ve been at [loss] of words because I know the impact you’ve had on myself, Spoon River Baseball and the Canton Community. So I want to thank you for being a young man that never took short cuts, always had a big smile and loved to compete. Rest easy #19.”

We’re working to learn how Goforth died.

This story will be updated.

