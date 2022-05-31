ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Destiny 2’ Solar 3.0 Guide: Nuclear Fusion Grenade Warlock Build

By Marc Santos
 2 days ago
The humble Fusion Grenade has attracted much more attention in “Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted” thanks to the Solar 3.0 update. What was once a meager offensive grenade option has now become significantly more powerful when used by Warlocks. Though not as popular as Incinerator Snap...

The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Abundance of Rare Nuclear Fusion Fuel on Earth

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered evidence that a key rare resource, called helium-3, is potentially ten times more common on Earth than previously known—though the source of all this extra supply remains mysterious, reports a new study. The finding is important because helium-3 could serve as a foundation of limitless clean power for our civilization, but has been seen as inaccessible since it is largely found in outer space locations, especially the Moon.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

The Sun Is Spinning Round Again: Solving Part of the “Solar Problem”

An international team of astronomers has succeeded in developing a model to solve part of the “solar problem.”. All was wrong with the Sun! A new set of data in the early 2000s brought down the chemical abundances at the surface of the Sun, contradicting the levels predicted by the standard models used by astrophysicists. Frequently challenged, these new abundances made it through multiple new analyses. As they seemed to prove correct, it was thus up to the solar models to adapt, especially since they serve as a reference for the study of stars in general. A team of astronomers from the UNIGE in collaboration with the Université de Liège, has developed a new theoretical model that solves part of the problem: considering the Sun’s rotation, which varied through time, and the magnetic fields it generates, they have been able to explain the chemical structure of the Sun. The results of this study are published in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
#Warlocks#Destiny 2#Nuclear Fusion#Video Game#Verity S Brow
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Could An Alien Civilization Change the Laws of Physics to Gravity Powered Batteries (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from Government and Science Must Work Together to Determine the Nature of UAPs to Monkeypox Goes Global to Only 10-30% of Our Lifespan is Due to Genetics, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Black holes: Everything you need to know

Black holes are some of the strangest and most fascinating objects in space. They're extremely dense, with such strong gravitational attraction that not even light can escape their grasp. The Milky Way could contain over 100 million black holes, though detecting these gluttonous beasts is very difficult. At the heart...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

An asteroid mining startup will soon launch on a SpaceX rideshare mission

An asteroid mining firm, Astroforge, just had its ambitions to mine the first asteroid by the end of the decade, boosted by a new round of funding. The Y Combinator startup closed a $13 million seed round, according to TechCrunch, and the money will help it carry out its first two key goals, including a demonstration flight launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

What could possibly go wrong? Scientists want to crack open a 830-million-year-old crystal containing ancient microorganisms that might still be ALIVE

Geologists are planning to crack open an 830-million-year-old rock salt crystal, which they believe contains ancient microorganisms that may still be alive. Researchers from the Geological Society of America first announced their discovery of tiny remnants of prokaryotic and algal life inside an ancient halite crystal earlier this month. These...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Witness The X-Ray 'Fireball' of a Stellar Nova For The First Time

The brief, yet colossal eruption of a dead star undergoing a nova explosion has been captured by one of the most powerful X-ray instruments in space. The joint German-Russian eROSITA telescope, aboard the Spektr-RG space observatory in the L2 Lagrange point (yes, Webb's home), caught for the first time what is known as the 'fireball' phase of a classical nova. This X-ray data has finally confirmed via observation a 1990 prediction about the physics of novae. The nova in question is known as YZ Reticuli, discovered on 15 July 2020, at a distance of around 8,250 light-years, near the southern constellation of...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Watch black holes and the stars that feed them dance in this mesmerizing NASA video

A new NASA video shows some of the black holes closest to Earth, as well as the stars that feed them. The visualization shows 22 X-ray binaries in both our Milky Way galaxy and the neighboring Large Magellanic Cloud. In each pair, the black hole is shown as a black dot at the center of an orange-red accretion disk; the star is shown as a bluish- or yellowish-white sphere scaled to match its size, according to a NASA statement accompanying the video.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Found a Super-Earth Near The Habitable Zone of Its Star

The very tiny motion of a small star has revealed the presence of a super-Earth exoplanet, orbiting at a distance that is close to habitable. Around a faint red dwarf called Ross 508, located just 36.5 light-years away (yet too dim to be seen with the naked eye), astronomers have confirmed the existence of a world just 4 times the mass of Earth. Given what we know about planetary mass limits, that means the world is likely to be terrestrial, or rocky, rather than gaseous.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Reveals Bold Mission to Put Humans on Asteroid For the First Time

According to experts, we may see the first landing of astronauts on an asteroid real soon. The ways near-Earth objects (NEOs) on a probable collision trajectory with Earth may be steered away, averting disastrous impact occurrences, are known as asteroid impact avoidance. A sufficiently big asteroid or other NEO would...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

What do black holes sound like? Like a vision of heaven or hell

Nasa has released amazing audio from a pair of black holes that was captured by one of its space telescopes.So what does a black hole sound like? Hell — or maybe heaven. Based on new work by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-ray Center, it depends on the black hole, and how you listen.Vacuous space, for the most part, lacks a continuous medium for the transmission of sound waves. But sound is just one kind of wave, and Nasa and the Chandra X-ray Center have built up a catalog of celestial “sonifications,” taking the emissions of space objects observed...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists finally figured out this mind-blowing Martian mystery

Earth’s various auroras are some of the most spectacular sights you can find on the planet. But, Earth isn’t the only celestial body that experiences these phenomena. They’ve also been seen on Mercury, some moons around Jupiter, and even on a comet. But, one unlikely planet that you might not expect to see these on is Mars.
ASTRONOMY
