State trooper involved in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. — One man was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop in Chatham County. According to WRAL News, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers initiated a stop around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Harmony Drive and Solo Drive. The stop was made for a driver's seatbelt violation.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday. Greensboro police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found shot to death. James Clyburn, 60, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision involving four vehicles late Wednesday in Raleigh, police said. Raleigh police said Jeylin Molina-Duran, 21, was driving a BMW 328i northbound on Louisburg Road around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a Hyundai Elantra that was also headed northbound.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
Siler City, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed late Monday evening a person was shot and killed by a state trooper after brandishing a gun at a traffic stop in Siler City at Harmony Drive and Solo Drive. The traffic stop was initially made for a...
Raleigh, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Wednesday night crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. According to police, four vehicles and six people total were involved in the crash near Valley Stream Drive before 11:45 p.m. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, two of those with traumatic injuries. The sixth person sustained very minor injuries in the crash.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being struck by an allegedly impaired driver in Winston-Salem. According to Highway Patrol, on Saturday just before midnight, they responded to a crash on NC 8/Germanton Road, south of Pebblebrook Road. Troopers say that Demetric Christopher Parker, 36, of Whiteville, was driving south on NC 8 when […]
Durham, N.C. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Durham on Wednesday night. Durham police said a 42-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle in the 2600 block of East Main Street when he ran off the road and hit a parked car. The motorcycle then crashed into a grassy hill and the man was ejected from the motorcycle and hit telephone pole.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was charged Thursday in a multi-car crash that killed two people on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. According to police, four vehicles and six people total were involved in the crash near Valley Stream Drive before 11:45 p.m. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, two of those with traumatic injuries. The sixth person sustained very minor injuries in the crash.
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing boy, Josh Lipanda Matuba. Matuba, 14, is described as Black with buzzed black hair and brown eyes. He stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. The boy was last...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has officially resigned as a school bus driver following a DWI charge from a wreck earlier this month, a Wake County Public School System spokesperson said on Tuesday. The wreck, which struck a pedestrian, happened the morning of May 20 around 10:40...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is under arrest after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a law enforcement officer and damaged the detention center. The sheriff’s office said independent witnesses, claimed on May 29 just after 2 p.m., 30-year-old Phillip George Warmbrod threw a rock at the Durham County Detention Facility, shattering a window. The sheriff’s office said Warmbrod then got into an altercation with a Durham city police officer who responded to the scene.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is dead after a car accident early Wednesday morning. On June 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Goldsboro Police responded to the area of Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street in reference to a one-car traffic crash with extensive debris in the roadway, including a damaged power pole blocking the road.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were killed on a local highway after police said their vehicle broke down in the middle of the night. As more of us get ready to travel, Greensboro police are offering some helpful tips to protect us if we have vehicle trouble on our journey. Ciealita Thornton and Lakeisha Woody, […]
Butner, N.C. — A stretch of Interstate 85 South is closed on Wednesday after a crash in the area. All southbound lanes are closed near Butner at Exit 189 (Gate 2 Road). The closure began around 10 a.m. and is expected to last well into the afternoon. Drivers should...
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – A 37-year-old man is wanted for questioning after the Franklin County sheriff said an infant was injured in a drive-by shooting. Sheriff Kent Winstead posted to Facebook saying deputies are searching for Christopher Charles Gupton of Louisburg. “Mr. Gupton has a violent criminal history and...
Comments / 0