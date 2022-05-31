State trooper involved in Chatham County shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was charged Thursday in a multi-car crash that killed two people on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. According to police, four vehicles and six people total were involved in the crash near Valley Stream Drive before 11:45 p.m. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, two of those with traumatic injuries. The sixth person sustained very minor injuries in the crash.

