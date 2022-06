He paradise island country of Sri Lanka has no money, no food, no fuel, no medicines and there’s a shortage of everything and anything one could possibly imagine. Sri Lanka currently is going through an economic crisis with high inflation, heaps of debt, a falling currency, and empty foreign reserves. So what Sri Lanka is facing right now is basically everything that could go wrong with a country’s economy and what’s worse is that it was all avoidable but the Ruling Government was too ignorant to avoid it or rather handle the crisis.

