Memorial Day 2022 in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - So far, five candidates have announced their bid to run for Shreveport mayor. However, Caddo Commissioner Jim Taliaferro dropped out of the race. Qualifying starts July 20 and runs through July 22. That means potential candidates can still throw their hat in the ring. The mayoral election is set for Nov. 8, and a runoff, if necessary, will be held Dec. 10.
A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
We've talked about strange Louisiana laws before, but here are a few we haven't heard of yet...it's almost hard to believe they ever existed in the first place. Throughout time, some really odd laws get put on the books in just about every city around the country. However, Louisiana presents...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office has identified the man killed Friday when his motorcycle slid under an 18-wheeler on I-20. According to the coroner’s office, 63-year-old Gregory Roseman of El Paso Texas died just after 1 p.m. when his motorcycle struck the side of an 18-wheeler going eastbound near Hwy 169 near Greenwood. Roseman then went under the truck and was dragged.
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many in the New Boston community are mourning the death of a former football player. Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Dallas over the holiday weekend. New Boston City Councilman Steven Williams coached Gladney in peewee football. He said that...
(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas. Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.
The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. A new webpage is also now available that provides descriptions of each board, commission, and committee along with term dates, duties, residency requirements, and meeting schedules.
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Two Arkansas residents died when their pickup ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 30 in East Texas. The wreck occurred at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, May 29 on Interstate 30 about 16 miles west of New Boston, Texas. Pronounced dead at...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana. 22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year with the University of Louisiana Rajun […]
Police have released the name of the person killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34 a.m., to conduct a welfare check at a residence.
8 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Gang, Drugs, and Weapons Activity, 2 Suspects Still on the Run. Eight suspects have been captured, and two are still on the run, in connection with a multi-month gang, drug, and weapons investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 1, 2022,...
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a trailer park shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to a report by the Carthage Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired at Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street with two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they found a black male with two gunshot wounds on the east side of the park. The victim was able to speak giving a description of the vehicle involved. A second black male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a nearby residence to the first victim. Officers attempted life saving measures and were assisted by arriving EMS but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. The names of both victims are being withheld at this time. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and both Constable Offices responded to the scene to assist.
An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.
An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
(Stacker) - Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.
There is certainly more than just the Red River separating the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City, and while an argument could be made supporting either city as "better" than the other, we decided to approach this one somewhat scientifically. Having spent nearly sixty years here in the Shreveport/Bossier area,...
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will celebrate its 52nd Annual PowWow on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. The Tribe invites members of the East Texas community to join Tribal citizens for food, music and dancing, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Native American culture. A PowWow is...
It was a wild weekend in the Shreveport - Bossier City area! Mudbug Madness, live music in the East Bank District, and about 50 million backyard BBQ's gave us plenty to do - but that wasn't enough for some folks. While we were celebrating our freedom during the Memorial Day...
