Memorial Day crowds at local lakes suggest busy summer ahead

CHARLOTTE — Many people will be heading back to work Tuesday after spending a three-day weekend doing things like hanging out on local lakes.

This unofficial start to summer could be an indicator of how busy and profitable the season could be.

Like a fine-tuned machine, there was a parade of boats in and out of the docks near the Buster Boyd Bridge on Lake Wylie.

“We just sun people. We like the sun. Like the weather. Like the water,” boater Tony Lowder said.

Lowder and his family said they did their part by coming to the lake three days in a row. They said they even pulled a double by visiting both Lake Wylie and Lake Norman over the weekend.

“All weekend it’s been great. Great time, great weather. A little rough out there but a great holiday, very thankful,” Lowder said.

The Smith family told Channel 9 that fishing attracted them to the lake.

“We’ve been out here since 1 o’clock. And it’s hot, the fish aren’t biting,” Shakita Smith said.

While the fish may not have been biting for the Smiths, local business owners said customers certainly were.

Charlie Holley is the owner of a canoe rental business and he said this weekend’s numbers were the best he’s seen in a year.

“This weekend was great honestly. Had a lot of traffic come in. It was a little slow at first but it started picking up,” Holley said.

While various law enforcement agencies were patrolling the lake, no major issues have been reported.

