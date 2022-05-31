ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haddam, CT

Teen hurt after falling off cliffs at Gillette Castle State Park

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36T5AE_0fvK6Oxw00

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old was injured after falling off the cliffs at Gillette Castle State Park on Monday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene at Gillette Castle alongside the East Haddam, East Hampton, and Chester Fire Departments.

Officials discovered that the teen was hurt after falling from the cliffs. The male was transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with facial injuries but is listed in stable condition, according to police.

DEEP officers are investigating the incident.

