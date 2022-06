Last month over 400 people attended a community open house showcasing the future of electrified transportation. The Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE) Research Center hosted the open house as a follow-up to a Science Unwrapped talk given by engineering professor and ASPIRE director Regan Zane. The goal of the event was to help people learn more about the work of ASPIRE and to encourage pre-college students to study electrical engineering.

LOGAN, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO